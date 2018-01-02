← Previous Post
Next Post →

Position Available: ACLU-WA seeks Graphic Designer

The International Examiner January 2, 2018 0
Share on Tumblr

The ACLU of Washington is a leader among state affiliates of the American Civil Liberties Union, the country’s premier guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect and extend American rights to freedom, fairness and equality. The ACLU is both nonprofit and nonpartisan.

The ACLU-WA’s staff of 40+ employees and numerous volunteers work in a fast-paced, friendly and professional office in downtown Seattle. The ACLU-WA is seeking a Graphic Designer to maintain its visual identity, design and produce its print and digital materials, manage media assets, work with clients, assist with the production of short videos, and handle other related projects.

Salary is based on experience and qualifications. Benefits include three weeks of vacation to start, medical and disability insurance, a retirement plan, and an ORCA card.

To learn more about this position, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.

For more announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.