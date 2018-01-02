Position Available: ACLU-WA seeks Graphic Designer

The ACLU of Washington is a leader among state affiliates of the American Civil Liberties Union, the country’s premier guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect and extend American rights to freedom, fairness and equality. The ACLU is both nonprofit and nonpartisan.

The ACLU-WA’s staff of 40+ employees and numerous volunteers work in a fast-paced, friendly and professional office in downtown Seattle. The ACLU-WA is seeking a Graphic Designer to maintain its visual identity, design and produce its print and digital materials, manage media assets, work with clients, assist with the production of short videos, and handle other related projects.