Position Available: ACRS seeks Executive Director The International Examiner

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) is a nationally recognized nonprofit working for social justice and offering a broad array of behavioral health programs, human services, and civic engagement activities for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other underserved communities in King County and beyond.

ACRS is seeking an Executive Director following the retirement of Diane Narasaki, who has led the organization for the past 22 years. ACRS’ new Executive Director will provide strategic direction and collaborative leadership to develop and execute the organization’s mission to serve the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community locally, regionally, and nationally under the direction of the Board of Directors.

The Executive Director cultivates collaboration with community leaders and partner organizations, bringing together advocates, services providers, government agencies, the business community, donors, and volunteers. This role provides leadership; guides strategic planning; oversees all administrative, advocacy, program and development efforts; and is responsible for the effectiveness and efficiency of organization operations.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.