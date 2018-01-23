Position Available: Chinese Information and Service Center seeks Executive Director The International Examiner

Headquartered in Seattle’s Chinatown/International District, Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) is a 45-year-old non-profit agency providing full range of human services to immigrant communities. CISC is seeking an Executive Director to lead the agency to a new level of success. This is an exceptional opportunity for a visionary leader with a passion for serving the community.

Responsibilities: Developing and implementing long range strategic plans and initiatives, developing strategic relationships, leadership and management of the agency. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent and 5+ years of executive level management experience. Knowledge and experience in fundraising, securing grants, managing a $6 million budget. A demonstrated success functioning in the Asian cultural environment, human services background with multi-ethnic communities, and bi-lingual preferred.

Apply by March 30, 2018. To learn more about this opportunity, iexaminer.org/classifieds.