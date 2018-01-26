← Previous Post
Position Available: Development Director at Northwest Immigrant Rights Project

January 26, 2018
Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP) seeks a talented and seasoned Development Director to lead the fundraising program during one of the most dynamic times in the organization’s history. NWIRP is on the frontlines of protecting and defending immigrant rights and has seen a dramatic increase in the need for client services.

Due to the changing political landscape and the impact on immigrant rights, NWIRP is also experiencing heightened visibility and substantial growth. To respond to the increasing client need, NWIRP is launching a multi-year fundraising initiative to raise $8 million over the next 3 years. During this dynamic time, NWIRP seeks an experienced Director with a deep commitment to values-based fundraising who can galvanize philanthropy from our diverse, engaged donor community. 

