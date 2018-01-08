Position Available: EOI seeks Health Policy Associate/Senior Policy Associate The International Examiner

The Economic Opportunity Institute is dedicated to building an economy that works for everyone by advancing public policies that promote educational opportunity, good jobs, healthy families and workplaces, and a dignified retirement for all. EOI operates with a commitment to racial justice and equity.

EOI is seeking a Health Policy Associate/Senior Policy Associate to lead its policy work on health care access and affordability, quality, and cost. This role will work alongside communities and other stakeholders to: conduct policy research and develop innovative policy solutions at the state and local level; disseminate findings in ways that are accessible to diverse audiences; and promote systemic change through strategic advocacy.

Learn more about this opportunity at www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.