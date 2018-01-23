Position Available: Puget Sound Clean Air Agency seeks Network/Website Support Technician The International Examiner

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is a regional government agency serving King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The Agency works to protect public health, improve neighborhood air quality, and reduce our region’s contribution to climate change. The Agency achieves its mission by monitoring air quality, sponsoring voluntary initiatives, educating people and businesses about air quality issues, and enforcing state and federal air quality laws.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is seeking a regular, full-time Network/Website Support Technician to manage, administer, and support the Agency’s technology infrastructure. This includes network, server and storage, telephone, desktop and other related services to achieve high availability and performance of the technology infrastructure. This position works Monday through Friday, and does not require on-call or after-hours work.

Apply for this position by 4:30 p.m. on February 20, 2018. To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.