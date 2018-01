Position Available: University UCC seeks full-time custodian The International Examiner

University Congregational United Church of Christ is a progressive Protestant church that emphasizes inclusivity, celebrates diversity, and values social justice.

University UCC is seeking a full-time custodian who would work Monday through Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Benefits include time off for vacation, sick leave, health insurance, and (after one year) contributions to company retirement program.

Learn more about this opportunity at www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.