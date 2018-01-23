Recommend incredible Asian-Pacific Islanders to be featured on KUOW’s “City of Dreams”

Clockwise from top left: Mayumi Tsutakawa, Photo by Megan Farmer; Kristin Leong and Christina Joo, Photo by Gil Aegerter; Deems Tsutakawa, Photo by Megan Farmer; Activists protesting the King Dome in 1972, Photo by Eugene Tagawa. Courtesy of KUOW and Eugene Tagawa.
Do you know an incredible activist, artist, scientist, innovator, or change-maker in the API community? Ruby de Luna and Marcie Sillman produce KUOW’s City of Dreams, a program featuring stories about remarkable people whose work has put Seattle on the map.
Ruby and Marcie will be at Eastern Cafe (510 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104) this Friday, January 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. You can stop by to give recommendations of who they should profile next, and help share the work of incredible leaders in our community.
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.