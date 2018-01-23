Recommend incredible Asian-Pacific Islanders to be featured on KUOW’s “City of Dreams” The International Examiner

Do you know an incredible activist, artist, scientist, innovator, or change-maker in the API community? Ruby de Luna and Marcie Sillman produce KUOW’s City of Dreams, a program featuring stories about remarkable people whose work has put Seattle on the map.

Ruby and Marcie will be at Eastern Cafe (510 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104) this Friday, January 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. You can stop by to give recommendations of who they should profile next, and help share the work of incredible leaders in our community.