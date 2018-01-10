Seattle AIDS Legacy Memorial seeks Capacity Building & Engagement Consultant The International Examiner

The Seattle AIDS Legacy Memorial (SALM) Project is seeking a 16 to 20 hour-per-week Capacity Building and Engagement Consultant to help fulfill one of SALM’s goals: Tell the history of Seattle/King County’s AIDS crisis of the 1980s-90s and to capture the lessons of the crisis and diverse community responses to it.

The SALM Project intends to change the prevailing narrative of HIV/AIDS as a disease of gay white cisgender males. It will center race and social equity in telling the story of AIDS in Seattle in the 1980s and 90s and will create a fuller recognition and embrace of the disproportionate impact of AIDS on communities of color and the compounding trauma suffered as a result. This project seeks to surface stories too often unseen, unheard, invalidated, and now at risk of being lost to the passage of time.

The Capacity Building and Engagement Consultant will be responsible for identifying and working with individuals, as well as partnering with organizations engaged in community-based health promotion and disease prevention in African-American communities and other communities of color to help capture authentic stories to go into the HIV/AIDS Story Bank.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.