The International Examiner hires Jill Wasberg as editor-in-chief The International Examiner

The International Examiner recently hired Jill Hyesun Wasberg as the editor in chief. Her first day was December 18, 2017.

Wasberg was most recently the director of development for public service journalism for the Seattle Times where she secured philanthropic funds for specific journalism initiatives. Prior to this, she was the resource development and marketing manager for InterIm Community Development Association where she led fundraising and communications strategies.

She has over 15 years of experience working for nonprofits in a number of roles including organizing, communications, media relations and fundraising. She replaces Travis Quezon as editor in chief.

Wasberg brings with her a strong knowledge of the region’s philanthropic portfolio as well as a dedication to elevating the voice and impact of community-based journalism in the region.

“The activists and community leaders who started the International Examiner over 40 years ago created this paper because their voices and their stories and the things that were happening in their communities weren’t represented in mainstream media and newspapers so they created their own,” Wasberg said. “It’s my goal to carry on that DIY spirit. And as Seattle’s API immigrant and refugee populations and communities of color expand beyond the borders of Seattle due to rising rents and displacement, we hope to expand our coverage, readership and distribution as well, as we continue to tell the stories of these communities.”

Wasberg has a BA in English from the University of Washington and Masters in Environmental Studies from the Evergreen State College.

As editor in chief, she can be reached at editor@iexaminer.org