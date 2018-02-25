100 essays on the fortunes and reversals of fortunes that make Việt Nam the country it is today Vinh Do

I write this on the eve of a long-anticipated trip to Việt Nam. By a stroke of luck, a friend gave me Hữu Ngọc’s book, Viet Nam Tradition and Change, weeks earlier and since then the book has been an aid in my re-immersion into Vietnamese culture. Việt Nam is a culture of my birth and a culture that I want to keep at the forefront of my identity even if I have spent my adult years in the U.S. on the other side of the ocean from Viet Nam.

When I land in Nội Bài International Airport tomorrow in Hà Nội I want to recall this culture. The author himself is from Hà Nội and was a director of a foreign language publishing house, a past editor of a scholarly quarterly called Vietnamese Studies, and a prolific author. He will be approaching 100 years of age and speaks and publishes in at least three languages: Vietnamese, English and French.

If you can imagine a teacher who is a great mind and a kindly soul, this is the image that comes to mind when you read Mr. Hữu’s approximately 100 essays on Vietnamese culture and identity. He writes with an eloquence, easiness, authority, and compassionate eye towards all his subjects. He talks about the fortunes and reversals of fortunes that made Việt Nam the country it is today.

Mr. Hữu instructs us that Việt Nam is spelled in two separate words and reminds us that the language is monosyllabic. Meaning is formed by making compounding words. Thus, Việt denotes the people of the country and Nam denotes south—so the country’s name means the People of the South.

Mr. Hữu says of Việt culture: “The Vietnamese people have preserved the substratum of their own Southeast Asian culture while enriching it with foreign contributions—mainly Chinese (Vietnamese Middle Ages) and French (modern times)—that Vietnamese have grafted into their own culture.”

Mr. Hữu adds: the country came into its own in August 1945 when Hồ Chí Minh organized an uprising in northern Vietnam and announced its aspirations for internationalizing and integrating itself into the world and declaring itself independent of colonial rule. This turn towards its own authority continued into the late 1986 in an effort called Đổi Mới (or renewal) aimed at “an adoption of a market economy…. and an open-door policy…with all countries irrespective of ideology”

Mr. Hữu speaks of two dynamic forces within the psyche of the Việt: the role of Confucianism and Buddhism. From the former, a legacy of a 1000 years of Chinese rule, the Việt have derived their sense of filial piety or loyalty and this is played out in relationships between king and subjects and husbands and wives. The downside is an over-adherence to this philosophy can be inhibiting to the liberation of women.