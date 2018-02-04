← Previous Post

4Culture: Looking for grants for your creative project?

February 26, 2018
Project grant funds launched the first Annual Pacific NW Chalk Fest in Redmond Town Center, over 53,000 people attended the inaugural event. • Courtesy of 4Culture.

The following announcement is from 4Culture:

4Culture, King County’s cultural funding agency, offers grants to support projects that have the arts, heritage and preservation at their core. If you (or someone you know) live in King County, is at least 18 years old, and working on a project in one of these program areas, then you are eligible to apply. Deadlines are February 28 and March 7, 2018.

ART PROJECTS

Deadline: Wednesday, March 7, 2018

For artists and arts groups to create new work, pursue opportunities, pay for materials, and more. Open to all creative disciplines including music, media, dance, theater, literature and visual art.

HERITAGE PROEJCTS

Deadline: Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Funds individuals and organizations making history relevant and provocative through exhibits, publications and oral histories. Grants support documenting, showcasing and interpreting King County history.

PRESERVATION SPECIAL PROJECTS

Deadline: Wednesday, February 28

Supports neighborhood surveys, landmark nominations, and building assessments – important documentation necessary to keep historic landmarks beautiful. You can also use the grant to hire experts and for advocacy efforts. Projects that utilize technology to reach audiences new to preservation are encouraged.

—–

Grant writing can be stressful, so interested applicants are encouraged to contact 4Culture staff directly with questions or attend a free, information workshop.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Art Projects:

Heritage Projects:

Preservation Special Projects:

More info on https://www.4culture.org/project-grants/

The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

