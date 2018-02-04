4Culture: Looking for grants for your creative project? The International Examiner

The following announcement is from 4Culture

4Culture, King County’s cultural funding agency, offers grants to support projects that have the arts, heritage and preservation at their core. If you (or someone you know) live in King County, is at least 18 years old, and working on a project in one of these program areas, then you are eligible to apply. Deadlines are February 28 and March 7, 2018.

ART PROJECTS

Deadline: Wednesday, March 7, 2018

For artists and arts groups to create new work, pursue opportunities, pay for materials, and more. Open to all creative disciplines including music, media, dance, theater, literature and visual art.

HERITAGE PROEJCTS

Deadline: Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Funds individuals and organizations making history relevant and provocative through exhibits, publications and oral histories. Grants support documenting, showcasing and interpreting King County history.

PRESERVATION SPECIAL PROJECTS

Deadline: Wednesday, February 28

Supports neighborhood surveys, landmark nominations, and building assessments – important documentation necessary to keep historic landmarks beautiful. You can also use the grant to hire experts and for advocacy efforts. Projects that utilize technology to reach audiences new to preservation are encouraged.

—–

Grant writing can be stressful, so interested applicants are encouraged to contact 4Culture staff directly with questions or attend a free, information workshop.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Art Projects:

Individual Artists: Heather Dwyer, dwyer@4culture.org or 206.263.1597

Groups: Doreen Mitchum, mitchum@4culture.org or 206.263.1605

Heritage Projects:

Brian Carter at carker@4culture.org or 206.263.1605

Preservation Special Projects:

Brandi Link at link@4culture.org or 206.263.1593

More info on https://www.4culture.org/project-grants/