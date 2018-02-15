← Previous Post
Announcement: Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church will hold annual sukiyaki dinner on March 3

The International Examiner February 15, 2018 0
This year’s Sukiyaki Dinner beneficiary is Low Income Housing Institute which develops, owns and operates housing for the benefit of low-income, homeless and formerly homeless of Washington state. A portion of the proceeds will go toward building tiny houses for the homeless.

Where: Blaine Memorial UMC, 3001 24th Ave. S., Seattle, WA
What: Sukiyaki Benefit Dinner
When: Saturday March 3, 2018, 2:00 PM – 7: 00 PM
Cost: $15 adult dinner, $9 child dinner (11 and under)

For more information, visit www.blaineonline.org.

For more announcements, click here

 

