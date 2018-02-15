Announcement: Call for nominations: ICHS 2018 Bamboo Award for Health The International Examiner

International Community Health Services (ICHS) and the ICHS Foundation today announced that nominations are open for the 2018 Bamboo Award for Health. The award recognizes the outstanding work of people and organizations supporting ICHS and its mission.

Nominations will be accepted until March 5. The 2018 Bamboo Awards for Health will be presented at the ICHS Bloom Gala on May 5. More information about the ICHS Bloom Gala, which raises funds to support uncompensated health care, and how to submit a Bamboo Award nomination can be found at: www.ichs.com.

This year’s Bamboo Award recipients will be honored alongside other pioneers and leaders as ICHS celebrates its 45th anniversary and origins within Seattle’s Asian American community. Founded in 1973, ICHS got its start providing in-language health care for mainly elderly Chinese and Filipino patients living in single room occupancy hotels in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Volunteer doctors, interpreters and mental health staff operated the clinic and it was one of the nation’s first to focus on the health care needs of a diverse Asian American population.

As ICHS preserves the past and helps uncover the narrative of Seattle’s diverse communities for its 45th celebration, local community members are also invited to share their stories, photos and memories by contacting: foundation@ichs.com. For more information, contact Angela Toda at 206.788.3667; angelat@ichs.com.