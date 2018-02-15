← Previous Post

Announcement: Free community self-defense workshop

RealSelf in Pioneer Square is hosting a free community self-defense workshop on Wednesday, February 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors for the event will open at 6:00 p.m.

The one-hour instructional session will be lead by Fighting Chance Seattle instructor Jordan Giarratano. Participants will learn to identify red flags, avoid dangerous situations, and to unlock their most powerful selves. This year’s class will also include tactics around consent and setting boundaries.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Click here to register or learn more about the event.

