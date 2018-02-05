Position Available: Air Quality Permit Engineer with Puget Sound Clean Air Agency The International Examiner

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is a regional government agency covering King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The Agency works to protect public health, improve neighborhood air quality, and reduce our region’s contribution to climate change. It achieves its mission by monitoring air quality, sponsoring voluntary initiatives, educating people and businesses about air quality issues, and enforcing state and federal air quality laws.

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is seeking one regular, full-time employee. The position will be for an Air Quality Permit Engineer I or Engineer II, depending on the successful candidate’s education and experience.

At either level, this position performs work that is not only varied and interesting, but is important to maintaining the air quality of the region. The types of air pollution sources the agency regulates are quite varied and include sources like cabinet makers, coffee roasters, auto body repair shops, airplane manufacturing, rocket manufacturing, asphalt plants, hospitals, spray painting, military bases, and many more. The Air Quality Permit Engineer I or II will be making decisions that affect businesses and the general public. PSCAA engineers are empowered and must think about an issue from many angles.

Apply by March 5, 2018. To learn more about this position, please visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.