Position Available: Director, Philanthropic Partnerships with Seattle Foundation The International Examiner

As the community’s foundation, Seattle Foundation‘s mission is to ignite powerful and rewarding philanthropy to make Greater Seattle a stronger, more vibrant community for all. Seattle Foundation works with more than 1,200 individuals, families, and corporations to strategically invest their philanthropic resources in ways that inspire continued giving.

Seattle Foundation has an exciting Director position available in Philanthropic Partnerships. The role’s primary responsibility is to build innovative partnerships to encourage individuals, families and businesses to establish charitable giving plans with Seattle Foundation. The position will cultivate new philanthropic prospects and deepen relationships with professional advisors to identify and attract new and significant contributions to support the mission. Seattle Foundation philanthropists cover the spectrum in terms of age and interests, from the established family philanthropist to younger, “new wealth” families eager to learn and grow in their giving.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.