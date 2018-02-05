Position Available: English Instructor at Bellevue College The International Examiner

The English department at Bellevue College is seeking qualified candidates for two (2) full-time tenure-track openings in the program. English faculty teach writing and reading at all levels to a diverse student body. The department also offers, on a rotating basis, a few literature courses each quarter. Tenure-track faculty are expected to teach, assess, and advise students; participate in department, division, and college-wide governance; engage in ongoing professional development, including equity training.

Applications received by 02/25/2018 will be given first consideration. Applications received after that date may be considered until the position is filled. This position will start Fall Quarter, 2018.

