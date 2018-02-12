Position Available: Executive Director for Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance The International Examiner

The Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance (NFMA) seeks an Executive Director to build on its successful 25-year history of supporting and strengthening Washington’s small family farm businesses through vibrant, successful neighborhood farmers markets.

NFMA’s leader will embrace the organization’s potential to support more farmers with additional services and resources, reach more customers across a broad and changing socio-economic demographic, and explore possibilities for thoughtful growth. An experienced leader and strategic thinker who is deeply committed to the success and well-being of Washington’s farmers, NFMA’s next Executive Director will partner with the staff, board, and other stakeholders to develop and implement a clear vision for the future which both honors and expands on the successes of the past.

Consideration will be given to applications as soon as they are received. Initial interviewing will begin in late February and will continue with the NFMA Search Committee at the end of March. NFMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and welcomes and respects diversity of background, experience, identity, and opinion in our program participants, staff, board, and volunteers.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.