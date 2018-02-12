Position Available: Executive Director with Team Read The International Examiner

Team Read seeks an Executive Director who shares its belief that reading is the foundation for all academic success, and that teens have tremendous capacity to be powerful tutors, role models and mentors.

For 20 years, Team Read has paired 2nd and 3rd grade students who are struggling to read at grade level with trained, paid teenage reading coaches to deliver a structured reading curriculum through one-on-one tutoring. The dual impact of this unique model is well-documented: Team Read students make measurable gains in reading proficiency, and teens develop essential skills to succeed in college, work, and life.

Team Read is eager to expand its reach in the Seattle area as well as bring the program to other districts in King County and beyond. Team Read is seeking a talented leader who can guide the organization through this exciting period of change and growth. The successful candidate will have experience in scaling programs or organizations, and a strong foundation in fundraising and board and staff development.

Consideration will be given to applications as soon as they are received. Initial interviewing will begin in February and will continue with the Team Read Search Committee in March. Team Read is an Equal Opportunity employer, and welcomes and respects diversity of background, experience, identity, and opinion in our program participants, staff, board, and volunteers.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.