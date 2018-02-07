Positions Available: Pathway to Apprenticeship with Puget Sound Energy The International Examiner

If you are looking for a hands-on job that may lead into an exciting and rewarding career in the electrical trades, Puget Sound Energy’s Pathway to Apprenticeship could be the right move for you!

Puget Sound Energy is seeking people interested in qualifying for future Pathway to Apprenticeship (PTA) opportunities in the energy sector. PTA jobs are entry level positions that may lead into Apprenticeship opportunities. These positions give you the opportunity to learn about the company and work with a diverse group of people while learning the tools of the trade.

PSE offers Apprenticeship programs in: Substation Wire, Hydro Electrician, Hydro Mechanic, Electric Meter and Combustion Turbine Specialist.

Apply by March 5, 2018. To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.