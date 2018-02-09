← Previous Post

Senate votes to expand health care for all Pacific Islanders in Washington state

Elizabeth Alvarado February 9, 2018 0
Share on Tumblr

The Legislative Building in Olympia • Photo by Nimaj/Flickr

On February 8, 2018, the Senate passed legislation to create a statewide premium assistance program for Washington residents from Compact of Free Association (COFA) nations.

Introduced by Sen. Rebecca Saldaña (D-37), this new program would allow COFA members to be eligible for Medicaid. Currently, under the COFA, citizens of Palau, The Marshall Islands, and Micronesia are free to live and work in the United States and while they receive federal tax credits through the Affordable Care Act, they don’t qualify for Medicaid. This has been an issue since the 1990s when the government revoked Medicaid eligibility for COFA members.

The program would pay out of pocket costs for and premiums for COFA citizens with incomes under 133 percent of the federal poverty level.

In a statement, Rep. Saldaña said this bill is about righting a wrong.

“These residents work in our state and serve in our military. They deserve the same access to health care,” said Rep. Saldaña.

There are approximately 6,500 COFA citizens in Washington and many of them face unique health disparities with many being linked to nuclear weapon tests conducted by the United States on their lands.

Sen. Andy Billig (D-3) has praised this bill and the positive impacts it will have.

“This legislation will have a positive impact for families in our Spokane community and across the state, and ensure everyone has the same access to quality health care,” said Sen. Billig.

The bill which passed with a 46-2 vote will now head to the House of Representatives.

For more news, click here

TAGS »
POSTED IN » News
Elizabeth Alvarado
About the author: Elizabeth Alvarado View all posts by
Elizabeth Alvarado is a woman in journalism who is passionate about exploring social issues within her community. As a journalism student at the University of Washington she’s had many opportunities to write about underrepresented communities in the Seattle area. Through her writing, she aspires to give a voice to those who feel they aren’t being heard.

Related »

The tweet heard round the world: Children of immigrants clap back against HR manager’s racist email

The tweet heard round the world: Children of immigrants clap back against HR manager’s racist email

Little Saigon incorporated into Western police precinct

Little Saigon incorporated into Western police precinct

Start the year of the dog off with young adult social justice books

Start the year of the dog off with young adult social justice books

New Century Tea Gallery shares the rich depths of Chinese tea culture

New Century Tea Gallery shares the rich depths of Chinese tea culture

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.