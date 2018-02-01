The IE’s 2018 Northwest Guide to Lunar New Year The International Examiner

AAJA Lunar New Year Banquet

Saturday, February 10, 6:00 – 9:00 PM, House of Hong Restaurant (4098th Ave. S. Seattle, WA 98104)

Mark your calendar for AAJA Seattle’s annual Lunar New Year banquet! It’s a time to eat together, watch performances, and kick off another year of programming. Tickets are $30 (get them here).

OCA Golden Circle Award and Lunar New Year Celebration

Tuesday, February 6, 5:30 – 7:30 PM, Joy Palace Restaurant, 6030 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S., Seattle, WA 98118

From the OCA Greater Seattle Chapter, this year’s Golden Circle honorees include Diane Narasaki, Dean Wong, the Kurose Family (Ruthann, Paul, Marie) and the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project. OCA members: $30. Students: $30. Non-members: $60. Table for 10: $260. Contact Jenny Duong for more information: jaydee@hotmail.com. Buy tickets here.

Seattle’s Annual Lunar New Year Festival

Sunday, February 11, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, various locations in Chinatown International District. Admission is free; $3 for the food walk.

Over the last few years, the Lunar New Year Celebration is one of the largest event of its kind in the region and showcases diversity, richness and culture of the Asian community. The collaboration with other neighborhood businesses/organizations has helped draw thousands of visitors from throughout the region for a day of festivities. The celebration includes traditional dragon and lion dances, Japanese Taiko Drumming, martial arts and other cultural performances on the Main Stage. Combined with arts, crafts and a variety of family friendly activities there is something for everyone. Don’t forget the return of the neighborhood’s Annual $3 Food Walk presented by Delta Air Lines. More information here.

APCC 20th Annual New Year Celebration: Featuring Korea

Saturday, February 10, Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall, 2727 East D. St., Tacoma, WA, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Admission is free.

From the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, this year’s new year celebration features the beautiful country and culture of Korea. There will be over 90 boots of cultural arts from many countries, drinks, retail booths, crafts, games. This is fun for the whole family! More information here.

Saturday and Sunday, February 10-11, Amory Main Level, Fisher Pavilion. Admission is free.

Seattle Center Festál presents Tết in Seattle – Vietnamese Lunar New Year, February 10-11. Explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Vietnam through live performances, hands-on activities, foods, crafts, games, martial arts and a lively marketplace.

ICHS Lunar New Year 5k

Sunday, February 25. Registration: 8:30 AM; Run/Walk: 9:30 AM. Shoreline Interurban Trail, 17500 Midvale Ave N Shoreline. Ages 15-59: $35 / Ages 14 and younger: $10 / Ages 60-69: $30 / Ages 70-100: $10

Each year, the International Community Health Services Foundation hosts this annual 5K to raise private dollars to help pay for the costs of uncompensated care at ICHS for the most needy members of our community. In recent years, facing federal challenges, the ICHS 5K has taken on added importance. Register here.

Saturday, February 10, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Wing Luke Museum (719 South King St., Seattle, WA 98104). Adult: $17 / Senior (63+): $15 / Student: $0 / Youth (5-12): $0

Your ticket includes viewing of the lion dance celebration, access to the Wing Luke’s 12 exhibits and access to art and passport activities throughout the museum. Check in begins at 10 AM. The lion dance begins at 11. From 11-5, explore the museum, create crafts with local artists, learn about the Asian Zodiac and more!

Thursday, January 25, 4:30 – 6:30 PM, Hing Hay CoWorks (409B Maynard Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104)

Join in celebrating the CID neighborhood accomplishments, identifying needs and opportunities and kicking off 2018. This is an open house with complimentary beverages and snacks. For questions, contact MaryKate Ryan at marykater@scidpda.org.

Uwajimaya Lunar New Year sale

Uwajimaya’s Lunar New Year sale is February 7th – 20th. They will give out a “red envelope” with special prizes inside to customers who spend $30 or more during the sale. The Seattle store will have Chinese calligraphy on February 10 and 11 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. And there will be lion dance performances at all store locations:

Seattle Store: February 10th at 12pm

Renton Store: February 10th at 3pm

Bellevue Store: February 18th at 2pm

Beaverton OR Store: February 18th at 2pm

Friday, February 9, doors open at 4:30 PM, The Westin Bellevue (600 Bellevue Way NE), Bellevue, WA 98004

Keiro Northwest hosts its Second Annual Lunar New Year Celebration to benefit residents of Keiro Northwest. This even includes a dinner, live and silent auction, Fund-A-Need, local, national and international celebrities! Show your team spirit and wear a jersey of your favorite sports team! Tickets are available here.