Celebrating kinship and peace in faith communities Neelam Khaki

“You are the best community that has been raised up for mankind. You enjoin right conduct and forbid indecency…” – the Continuing Work of the API Chaya Peaceful Families Taskforce.

The Peaceful Families Taskforce (PFT) was established in 2003, and since its inception has worked towards raising awareness of domestic violence within local Muslim communities, to support systems and structures that contribute to the formation of peaceful families, and to provide assistance and resources to survivors of domestic violence.

The work of the PFT is based upon the premise that a peaceful family is an Islamic tradition. The past year has been a time of great productivity for the PFT, with a combination of deepening existing relationships and bringing into fruition exciting new initiatives. Included in the PFT focus areas during this period were: domestic violence prevention within faith-based communities; developing interfaith intergenerational work; and supporting communities in cultivating peaceful families through the creation of effective structures and policies.

Last summer saw the PFT enter the second phase of developing intergenerational classes on positive family relationships, as part of its work on domestic violence prevention within faith-based communities. In practice, this entailed building a unique curriculum which was based on scientific data and presented through a lens of faith teachings with the premise that, “The best of you are those who are kind to their families” (Prophet Muhammed).

Some of the topics covered were self-compassion, child brain development, and alternatives to physical discipline. In addition, the curriculum included specific skills designed to support peaceful communication and conflict resolution within families. So began the “Bonds of Kinship” program. In April, 2017, there was a four-hour training for community members who were interested in co-facilitating the classes. Then a pilot class was held in June at the Ithna-asheri Muslim Association of the Northwest (IMAN) Center, Kirkland, with 15 participants from a variety of community centers and mosques. The session gave participants a preview of the full series of workshops and enabled attendees to propose ideas on how the curriculum could be further developed. It was also heartening to begin this program at a center that has long been supportive of the work of API Chaya, and to see the potential for deepening this partnership.

The “Bonds of Kinship” classes began in full at the Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS), Redmond, in November 2017. Over the course of the program, discussions ensued on topics that were at times challenging, but participants remained truly engaged in applying alternative strategies in their family lives. The feedback received was positive, and was reinforced at the final session, when attendees had a host of ideas on how to build upon this prevention work. Further classes were held at Beacon United Methodist Church, Seattle, and currently the curriculum is being prepared for distribution to communities which are interested in running the program at their centers.

During the past year, the PFT has been engaged in assisting communities in creating internal structures which would support their work in supporting survivors of violence. It has been rewarding to build new connections – the PFT presented three times during a series of classes on gender-based violence at the Somali Family Safety Task Force. In collaboration with the Muslim Community Resource Center (MCRC), Redmond, API Chaya staff are present at the MCRC medical and legal clinics, with plans to offer resources at the MCRC office space. The partnership between MCRC and API Chaya has built up over the years, and it is gratifying to consider the current integration between the organizations in pursuing a common purpose – that of serving community.

A further collaboration between MAPS-MCRC and the PFT was a half-day workshop for imams in January, 2018. The training, which was the culmination of some months of community education work, was based on research relating to the role of imams in the Muslim community, and the recognition that they are often the first point of contact for survivors of violence who may be seeking services.

The program consisted of a review of the dynamics of domestic violence, followed by practical skill-building, such as screening for domestic violence, safety planning, survivor support and agency and mandatory reporting. It was humbling to see a good number of attendees from approximately 10 centers, who had taken time out of their busy schedules to participate in the workshop, and who demonstrated a genuine desire to be able to support survivors.

Recent data from the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding (American Muslim Poll, 2017) suggests that Muslims are more likely than other faith groups surveyed to report domestic violence to their faith leaders. The responses received from attendees of the training session suggests that the program was a springboard from which future programming can occur, specifically in relation to building community protocols and exploring ways in which both survivors of violence and those who harm can be supported. The latter is consistent with a tradition of Prophet Muhammed, where he advised that the duty of a believer is to stand up for the oppressed, and to help the oppressor by restraining his hand. This principle demonstrates elements of transformative justice, a lens through which API Chaya views its work.

The development of interfaith work has been an area of focus for the PFT over the last 12 months. This was demonstrated by our collaboration with Bothell United Methodist Church in holding “Bonds of Kinship” sessions there. While the curriculum is segmented and structured in form, there is a deliberate fluidity within it. For example, religious scriptures that are referred to in the lesson plans can be substituted by faith communities to better serve a specific group of program participants, whereas the scientific data and skill-building components would remain constant. This type of flexibility serves diverse communities, members of which may be reluctant to attend similar mainstream classes which may not offer a comprehension of faith teachings. This was expressed in the feedback received from attendees, which included, “I liked mixing modern research and approaches with Islamic teachings and perspective.”

Diversity and inclusion in the work of the PFT is apparent in future programming. In March, API Chaya will be holding an interfaith dialogue session entitled “Walking in Safety: How faith communities can support survivors of violence.” The aim of the program is for representatives from diverse faith groups to consider how survivors of faith are currently supported, and what type of developments can be made in this work. The event will provide an opportunity to tie together the focus areas of the work of PFT over the last 12 months, and progress them into effective community policies and strategies which will strengthen support systems for survivors.

“God will not change the condition of a community until they change what is within” (Holy Quran). The recent work of the PFT in collaboration with various communities has starkly demonstrated the commitment and desire of community members at every level to support survivors of violence, and to move towards a society that is free of violence by working from within. The PFT is deeply thankful to all those who have partnered and supported its work.