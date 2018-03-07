Healing and justice: Holding complexity as we create new solutions Joanne Alcantara

What is justice? Can achieving justice involve causing some form of harm? How do you know when justice has been achieved? What do you do when there is disagreement?

In 2017, API Chaya served 525 survivors and children. We received over 2,200 calls on our helpline and worked with individuals who spoke over 28 different languages. With Trump’s inauguration in January, we listened to escalating fears of clients wondering what would happen to their immigration cases. At the same time, we saw new intakes from undocumented clients slow down and witnessed immigrant domestic violence survivors, including those with proper documentation, return to their abusive partners as they weighed the risks and benefits of staying in the relationship or getting deported.

To be clear, there are pathways for immigration relief for survivors of violence, but some survivors in the current political climate are more hesitant to pursue those options than they have been in the past.

Safety, justice, and healing means something different for each individual. For me, as a sexual assault survivor, healing for me looked like confronting my abuser with a letter to let him know the impact of the trauma I experienced. Healing looked like building a community of support. It looked like stating my truth and knowing I was heard. It looked like learning new ways of how to practice consent in relationships. I was privileged to be a citizen, to have family support, to have access to health care and employment to meet my basic needs. I was privileged to also be able to move across the country from the person who harmed me and never have to see him again.

API Chaya’s founding was about a community-based response to harm. It was the reason we developed our own multilingual helpline, held each other at our annual vigil, and built services and organizing projects to address violence. The Natural Helpers that API Chaya trained over 20 years ago broke the silence in the South Asian, Asian and Pacific Islander communities around domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking.

Today, we still believe in the inherent power of our communities to come together to create long-term solutions that do not cause further harm to our people. We are a unique voice within the anti-violence movement, because we have been critical of the heavy investment in policing and criminal-legal answers to violence. Through our community organizing programs, we have been deepening our capacity to engage communities in creating conditions that prevent future acts of violence.

Not long ago, the Alliance for Safety and Justice conducted the first national survey on safety and justice from the perspective of victims of crime. They found that people of color, young people, and people in low-income communities experience the most crime, often experiencing multiple crimes, leading to long-term feelings of fear, stress, and anxiety. What was surprising about this study was the clear voice from survivors that twice as many survivors prefer a justice system that focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment.

Locally, the established “crime survivor voice” in criminal justice policy conversations primarily includes the Department of Corrections, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, and a number of County Prosecutors’ offices. With their influence, policymakers enact “tough on crime” laws in the name of victims and survivors. This has led to increase incarceration, creating barriers to occupational opportunities, student loans, public assistance, and housing for marginalized communities. These policies have promoted isolation and shame, increasing prisoners’ exposure to violence and trauma.

API Chaya is working to develop a speaker’s bureau with survivors at the center to disrupt these policies that recreate generations upon generations of harm and trauma. Additionally, our interest in developing more community-based solutions comes from an understanding that the anti-violence movement has been complicit in furthering criminalization in communities of color and the time is now to invest in alternative solutions to support the long-term wellness and safety of our communities.

As we know, the same marginalized communities (Black, Indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ, poor, queer and immigrant) that are overrepresented in our prisons are also the most likely to be victimized by violence and least likely to access victim services. Most violent crime goes unreported; many either cannot or do not want to call the police because of risk of deportation, police harassment and brutality, fear of exile from community and retraumatization. Even if survivors do report a crime, many do not receive the services they need and are further harmed by their engagement with the system.

API Chaya is working towards responses to harm that address conditions of oppression and marginalization in order to see rates of incarceration and violence go down. We believe that anti-violence strategies rooted in transformative justice principles and community accountability offer a response to interpersonal harm that can avoid over-reliance on prisons and jails while centering accountability and offering harmed parties the opportunity to have their needs addressed. Of course, this process is not simple or easy, but changing culture rarely is. We invite you to build your own skills in addressing violence. We invite you to join our work.