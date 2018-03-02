International District’s KOBO generates community around events, arts and giving Yukino Kumada

KOBO at Higo is an art gallery and boutique shop in old Japantown, part of Seattle’s International District. Showing fine crafts from all over the world, KOBO offers a rich experience for those exploring the neighborhood and its history. It is not only a boutique shop, but also hosts exhibitions and events.

KOBO at Higo has a very unique history. Higo, a variety store open during Japantown’s golden age, served as a center for the community and was sometimes a first point of contact for Japanese immigrants to America. Many Japanese American elders who lived or worked in the International District at that time have fond memories of the Higo variety store.

Co-owners Binko and John Bisbee try to keep Japantown’s history alive with KOBO at Higo. The shop has an exhibit about the Japanese American community in Seattle before incarceration. The Bisbees are dedicated to sharing this history, while also hosting events to highlight current local artists and traditional Japanese culture, arts and music.

In February, the Bisbees collaborated with the Seattle Metals Guild to host a Valentine’s Day pop up event for Seattle-based jewelry designers. The International Examiner caught up with Ms. Bisbee to talk about the shop’s history, KOBO events and her hopes for the future. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

International Examiner: How is KOBO involved in the community?

Binko Bisbee: So, we began KOBO on Capitol Hill over 20 years ago, and it was after John and I returned from living in Japan for five years. Since opening the first KOBO…we have been showing the work of artists and designers from the Northwest and Japan.

So one of the things that we discovered when we were living in Japan is the reverence for craftsmanship. We saw examples of things made by shokunin, or “the artisan.” We also experienced the beauty of…design in everyday things in Japan. And we wanted to bring some of that and showcase, or show examples of it, here at KOBO.

IE: Why did you start these kinds of activities?

BB: John and I basically grew up here, in Seattle, but we spent many years in New York City and also went to Tokyo. After experiencing Tokyo, when we returned back to Seattle, we didn’t see same examples of fine crafts and design that we experienced in Japan. And in a small way, we wanted to create a space we could showcase that. So, that’s the way we began – we called it a project: Kobo, which means “studio” in Japanese.

So, we’ve had our business here in Seattle for over 20 years. We had started off in a very, very small space – about 800 square feet – on Capitol Hill. And then, 14 years ago, we had the opportunity to come into to this very special space which is in the heart of International District and in Seattle’s old Japantown.

The space is large, so we opened a shop, but we also had a opportunity to have a gallery. And there aren’t a lot of spaces in Seattle where you can have large gatherings of people and to exhibit things. So, we wanted to share that with the community.

We partner with different nonprofit organizations, art organizations, artists and designers to utilize the space and to showcase the work that they’re doing – examples of craftsmanship and design – over the last 14 years.

IE: What has been your favorite event KOBO has supported so far? Can you tell me about it?

BB: Well, that’s hard. We’ve had so many amazing events and exhibits here, so it’s hard to pick a favorite one. But, over the last 14 years, we’ve had people perform koto, even taiko, jazz. We’ve had lectures and gallery talks with renowned artists, [like] Akio Takamori, Patti Warashina, Ron Ho and Roger Shimomura. We’ve had book signings and book events with author readings. We have had cooking and ikebana demonstrations, i.e., how to make kimchi by a ceramic artist – making vessels for fermentation. [We’ve also had:] a sogetsu teacher giving a workshop on flower arranging; a kimono exhibition and lighting exhibition by Yuri Kinoshita; …even a Shinto priest making some vegetarian food, and giving a lecture about how we should be mindful about eating our food.

But, I think that my most favorite event that we do here is working with the Seward Park Clay Studio. We’ve been working with them for the last 11 years. Every year, in November, we invite 80 to 100 ceramic artists from all over North America, Canada, Japan, Korea. And we invited them to [each] send in four cups to Seattle, and then we have a large exhibition where we showcase over 300 cups. That’s probably by far our most favorite and the most fun event that we do here.

IE: What kinds of events are you planning for the future?

BB: The Seward Park Clay Studio Simple Cup Show that we put on is an annual show. So, that will come up again in November 2018. But we will continue the work with different arts organizations, and at least six times a year, we have a different event. So, [it’s] hard to say what’s going to come up. It’ll be a surprise.

IE: Seattle Metals Guild’s Valentine’s Pop-Up Show [was] a collaborative event with Seattle Metals Guild (SMG). Can you tell me a little about this event?

BB: Well, we have worked with Seattle Metals Guild in the past. For the last two years, we’ve been hosting…a curated show, showcasing Northwest Metals Guild artist and designers. So, that happens every year in October, and it coincides with their symposium that they have at Seattle Community College….

The pop-up show came up because the Seattle Metals Guild wanted to showcase some Northwest artists, but on the smaller scale. And so, they work with a lot of different spaces [and] museums…to create an opportunity to show new work by new artists. That’s why we participated it this year. So, I hope we can do it again.

IE: From February 1st to 10th, KOBO [was] collecting discarded, unwanted jewelry for SMG’s women’s shelter project. How did you get involved in supporting this project?

BB: So, artist Micki Lippe is one of the main organizers within Seattle Metal Guild (SMG). And it was really her brain child to utilize the skills and expertise of people in the Guild to collect jewelry and then make it anew again – to perhaps redesign it, or to repair it, to clean it – and then to sell these things at [an] auction to benefit women’s shelters in Seattle.

And it sounded like a wonderful idea. I was wondering how we can get involved with that. And it just made a lot of sense – we have two shops that would become a drop off point for unwanted, old, discarded jewelry. Many, many people participated, so it was a success.

IE: What has been the most difficult thing running events like this one?

BB: I think there are a lot of logistical things and details that we have to pay attention to. So, from contacting the artists, to making them feel secure that we’ve organized a good program, marketing, and at the very end, making sure that we have all their pieces and we showcase them well.

Probably the most important component in what we do is our staff. The staff takes care of all the details necessary for us to put on all these different events. Without them, we couldn’t do this. They all bring together different talents…. KOBO is really here because of our huge, wonderful team.

IE: What are your future hopes for KOBO at Higo?

BB: I hope we can just continue to do more of the same. We have lots of different people from all over the country, and different countries, coming to visit Seattle and dropping into the International District.

When they come into this space – KOBO – sometimes they are drawn to the history, and they want to learn more about the history. The other thing that we do is that we showcase the work of a lot of different artists and designers. So we hope that each time somebody comes here, that they discover something new.

IE: What are your hopes for the neighborhood as a whole?

BB: The International District neighborhood is rich in history, and a place where many immigrant groups have converged and established strong community ties. The International District has a unique sense of place that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

I think the International District and all its pieces, including Japantown, are a huge, huge asset to the city of Seattle. And, I guess my hope is that I want to see the neighborhood thrive and [be] preserved and protected. As Seattle remakes itself, there is a lot of building construction going on in Seattle today. I hope that the city will help to protect this neighborhood and honor this neighborhood. And I think we can’t take it for granted.

KOBO at Higo is located at 602 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA 98104 in the International District. Their opening hours are Monday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information and to learn about future events, check out KOBO’s official website: koboseattle.com.