March 12, 2018—Arts Etc. Alan Chong Lau

Visual Arts

To celebrate Women’s History Month this event highlights the work done by female photographers using Leica Lens in a group show entitled “#PhotographForProgress – A Journey Through The Female Perspective.” The work of Sarah Lee, Sofia Lee, Anna Indalecio, Liz Loh-Taylor, Satomi Sugiyama and many others is included. On view through April 17, 2018 at the Leica Store in Bellevue. 221 Bellevue Square.

“Etsuko Ichikawa Vitrified” is the title of this new show by this Seattle artist. Since 2011, driven by the devastation caused by the nuclear incident at Fukushima, Ichikawa has explored the various impacts of human existence on our environment. In “Vitrified”, she uses photography, film, glass, sculptures and works on paper to express the fluidity of our life sustaining elements, and the urgency to protect them. March 14 – April 25, 2018. Opening reception with the artist is Wed., March 14 from 6 – 8pm. Q&A exhibition walk-through with Gage Art Academy Executive Director Stefan Catalani on March 31 at noon. Winston Wachter Gallery at 203 Dexter Ave. N. in Seattle. Hours Mon. – Sat. from 10am – 5pm. 206-652-5855 or try gallery@winstonwachter.com.

Louise Kikuchi has work in a group show entitled “I Am Nature” with Laura Thorne, Joshua Thompson and Jenny Vorwaller. Show runs through April 28, 2018. At Plasteel Frames & Gallery at 3300 1st Ave. S. #400 in Seattle. Go to www.plasteelframes.com for details.

“blind film” is an installation by Sangjun Yoo employing a real-time composition of a kinetic system based on window blinds, controlled by digital interface. The installation embraces intimacy based on ruptures of absence, distance and space that reconstruct actual and virtual spaces including the viewer. Artist talk is on Fri., March 16 at 7pm. On view through March 30, 2018. At Jack Straw located at 4261 Roosevelt Way NE.

Seattle-based artist Ko Kirk Yamahira deconstructs his paintings by painstakingly removing individual threads from the weave of the canvas, turning surface into form. Recent work offers a meditation on identity, duality and the relativity of perception. An exhibition of his work is at the Frye Art Museum On view through June 3, 2018. Curator Amanda Donnan gives a free talk and tour of the exhibition on March 24 at 2pm and again on May 20 at 2pm. 704 Terry Ave. 206-622-9250.

Davidson Galleries presents “Keitsuke

Yamamoto: Recent Lithographs” paired with “Friedensreich Hundertwasser: Regentag portfolio & selected works” on view through March 31, 2018. 313 Occidental Ave. S. in Seattle’s Pioneer Square. 206-624-7684 or go to davidsongalleries.com.

“Akio Takamori: Portraits and Sleepers”. Noted ceramic artist Akio Takamori did a Visiting Artist Residency at the Museum of Glass in August of 2014. During that time he created new work inspired by head-shaped Roman glass flasks. Each piece is embellished with enamel paints, creating a pictorial surface which plays with the transparency and opacity of the glass. In celebration of his extraordinary life and continually innovative career, the Museum presents a selective display which includes examples from his residency. 1801 Dock St. in Tacoma. 253-284-4750 or go to museumofglass.org. Opening March 7 and continues on view through May, 2018 .

Seattle artist Naoko Morisawa has an art exhibit entitled “Mosiac Collage Japonism 2018 Seattle” on view through March 30 in the Seattle Consulate-General of Japan’s Culture and Information Center. Open M – F from 9am – 4:30pm (closed for lunch from 11:30am – 1pm) 601 Union St #500.

“Northwest Design at Mid-Century” is a group show that surveys works and objects that define the Northwest aesthetic at mid-century covering the period between 1948 – 1966. Includes work by Paul Horiuchi, John Matsudaira, Thomas Matsudaira, George Nakashima and George Tsutakawa On view through March 25, 2018. Cascadia Art Museum at 190 Sunset Ave., Suite E in Edmonds, WA. 425-336-4809 or try www.cascadiaartmuseum.org.

Minh Carrico has a show of recent photography through March 15, 2017 at the Sno-Isle Library Art Exhibit Area of the Frances Anderson Center at 700 Main St. in Edmonds, WA. 425-771- 0230 or try www.edmondsartscommission.org.

“My Shadow Is A Word Writing Itself Across Time” by Gazelle Samizay is a video installation using poetry and sweeping landscape imagery. The artist draws connections between her experience as a Muslim American from Afghanistan and the wrongfully imprisoned Japanese Americans during WWII. On view now at 4 Culture’s E4C Media Screens in rotation with other videos. 101 Prefontaine Place South. 206-296-7580.

“The Time. The Place. Contemporary Art from the Collection” is the title of a museum-wide show of artworks that have entered the Henry Art Gallery’s contemporary collection during the last two decades. More than half the work here is being shown for the first time. Upper level galleries remain up until April 22. Lower level galleries will be on view until March 25, 2018. On the Seattle UW campus in the University District. 206-543-2280 or email info@henryart.org.

Seattle Art Museum has the following – “Talents and Beauties: Art of Women in Japan” through July 15, 2018. “Pure Amusements: Chinese Scholar Culture and Emulators”, an installation of Chinese works ranging from prints to sculpture and furnishings to ceramics. The focus is on objects created for, and enjoyed during the intentional practice of leisure. Ongoing. “Pacific Currents” & “Billabong Dreams” are two adjacent installations the feature the theme of water from New Guinea to Puget Sound through Oct. 21, 2018. “Peacock in the Desert: The royal Arts of Jodhpur, India” opens Oct. 18, 2018 and remains on view through Jan. 21, 2019. 1300 First Ave. 206-654-3210 or try www.seattleartmuseum.org.

Seattle Art Museum’s Olympic Sculpture Park hosts a series of winter programs for all ages that bring together art, the environment and the winter season. “Winter in the Parks” programs run through March, 2018 including Kids Saturdays (with artist Romson Bustillo) and Art Encounters featuring an artist-in-residence. For details, try seattleartmuseum.org/lights.

Seattle Art Museum presents a new series for SAM members entitled “Conversations With Curators” through June 2018. All lectures start at 7pm in the Auditorium with a Happy Hour starting at 6:30pm. Some highlights – June 20 brings Foong Ping, Curator of Chinese Art together with Xiaojin Wu, Curator of Japanese and Korean Art talking about “Transforming An Icon: Behind-The-Scenes At The Seattle Asian Art Museum.” You can buy tickets online at visitsam.org/conversations or call 206-654-3210 or stop by the Ticketing Desk at SAM.

As part of SAM & Gardner Center’s “Saturday University” & “Asia Talks” programs, check out the following. March 29 will be “Kashmir Shawls of the West” at 7pm at Bellevue Arts Museum with Rosemary Crill, retired Senior Curator for South Asia, Victoria & Albert Museum, London. UW Professor Stevan Harrell talks about “Textiles of Southwest China” on April 7 at 10am at Seattle Art Museum. “Supporting Textile Artists of Asia” takes place on April 12 at 7pm at Rainer Arts Center. A panel discussion on collecting practices and social business models that can sustain textile arts and artists. On April 14, at 10am, Susan Rodgers from the College of the Holy Cross will talk about “Textiles from Indonesia & Malaysia” at Seattle Art Museum. April 17 will address “Islamic Architecture of Deccan India” at 7pm at Seattle Art Museum with architectural historian George Mitchell. April 26 will feature the topic of “The Social Life of Ink Stones” with historian Dorothy Ko at Seattle Art Museum at 7pm. On April 28, Rachel Silberstein of the University of Washington will talk about “19th Century Chinese Fashion” at 10am at Seattle Art Museum. On May 9 at 7pm at Bellevue City Hall, Minh-Ha T. Pham of Pratt Institute will address the topic of “Race and Plagiarism on the Runway”. Pham returns on May 12 to Seattle Art Museum at 10am where she will talk about “From Factory to Fashion Blogs. April 21 brings “A Living Treasure of Japan’s Textile Arts” which has Shoji Yamamura giving a talk at 10am at SAM and two textile workshops. Yamamura is an innovator in Japanese ikat known as Kurume Kasuri. The first workshop is on April 21 from 2 – 4pm at SAM. The last one takes place on April 22 from 11am – 4pm at SAM. 1300 First Ave. To register for tickets call 206-654-3210 or go to visitsam.org/tickets. If you have questions, try visitsam.org/customerservice. Go to seattleartmuseum.org for details.

Jun Ahn likes heights. The South Korean photographer shoots from tall buildings and gets views that are eye-popping. Her show entitled “On the Verge” is on view through March 24 at Photographic Center Northwest at 900 12th Ave. 206-720-7222 or go to pcnw.org. Other events at PCNW worth checking out are these. Documentary photographer Beb Reynol will share his work done in Afghanistan and beyond on March 23, 2018 at 6:30pm.

“In the Shadow of Olympus” is a group show by Art Beasties, a collective of Japanese artists that spans continents and includes work by artists from Seattle, Kobe, Tokyo, New York and London. Collaborating over skype, for this show they create work addressing the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Includes work by local artists Junko Yamamoto, Ko lrkt (Ko Kirk Yamahira with a show currently at the Frye) and Paul Komada. The artists from the other cities include Yuki Nakamura (formerly from here but now in London), Maho Hikino, Tokio Kuniyoshi, Masaya Nakayama, Kakaeru Asai, Saki Kitamura and Mayu Kuroda. Through March 30, 2018. Regular hours are Th. – Sun from 11am – 4pm. SOIL is at 112 Third Ave. S. in Pioneer Square. 206-264-8061 or go to soilart.org. Funded in part with a 4Culture Project Grant.

Pacific Bonsai Musuem shakes up this Japanese tradition with LAB (Living Art of Bonsai), an experimental collaborative for bonsai innovation This project is a re-sequencing in the order of influence between the bonsai artist, ceramicist and stand maker. The project kicks off in 2018 and continues through 2020. A video trailer from a film about this new process can be viewed at http://www.bonsaimirai.com. For more information, go to http://www.pacificbonsaimuseum.org.

Kent Arts Commission has announced completion and installation of vinyl art wraps on five traffic signal control boxes in Kent. The five artists commissioned to design artwork included Naoko Morisawa, Vikram Madan, Jean Bradbury, Jill Erickson and Fin’es Scott. Go to kentwa.gov for details.

“Craftsmanship And Wit – Modern Japanese Prints from the Carol and Seymour Haber Collection” is a group show curated by Jeannie Kenmotsu – Japan Foundation Assistant Curator for Japanese Art. Includes work by Munakata, Hamaguchi, Ida and Kurosaki. On view through April 1, 2018 at Portland Art Museum. 1219 S.W. Park Ave. 503-226-2811 or try info@pam.org.

Internationally known ceramic artist and former UW Professor Patti Warashina has a show of new work set for the Mesa Contemporary Arts Center April 13 – August 5, 2018. She will do a 2 day workshop May 12 – 13 and give a talk about her work on Sat., May 12 at 6pm. One East Main St. in Mesa, Arizona. 480-644-6560 or go to boxoffice@mesaartscenter.com.

It’s a match made in culinary/art heaven. Artist/photographer/writer Dean Wong often hangs out at Tai Tung Restaurant in the CID. Now the restaurant has returned the favor with an ongoing presentation of his iconic photographs entitled “Made In Chinatown USA.” Sit at the counter deep into your chow mein and looks at images of the neighborhood on the wall. 655 South King St. Ongoing.

“Searching for Home” is a site-specific installation by Humaira Abid featuring personal narratives, stories and portraits of refugees in the Northwest woven into socio-cultural themes of immigration, women and families. It is her first solo exhibition in the U.S. In her work, she tackles issues of culture, gender and relationships both in her Pakistani homeland and her adopted U.S. home. Now through March 25, 2018. Abid will participate in a cultural conversation entitled “Searching for Home” taking place on Tues., March 13 from 1 – 2:30pm. You will learn more about the resources that exist for the process of refugee resettlement as well as hear about the challenges faced by immigrant women as they begin the process of establishing home in a new land. The galleries will be open from 11 – 1pm and 2:30 – 4pm on that special day. Free event but registration is strongly encouraged at BellevueArts.org or call 425-519-0770. Free parking provided for this event – (enter from Bellevue Way NE heading north). Bellevue Arts Museum. 510 Bellevue Way N.E. Closed Mon. & Tues. Regular hours are Wed. – Sun. 11am – 5pm. Free First Fridays from 11am – 8pm. 425-519-0770.

“My Shame” by Humaira Abid examines the stigma that women feel over natural, social and cultural issues. Ends March 31 with a closing reception with the artist. ArtXchange Gallery at 512 1st Ave. S. 206-839-0377 or go to artxchange.org.

KOBO at Higo at 604 South Jackson features many small arts & crafts/textile shows and activities inspired by Asia or work by Asian American artists. There is another branch of KOBO on Capitol Hill at 814 E. Roy St. 206-726-0704.

New and recent shows /activities at the Wing include the following – “A Dragon Lives Here”, part 4 of the ongoing Bruce Lee exhibition series has just opened. It has a special “members only” preview on March 9, 2018 and opens to the general public on March 10. This concluding part hones in on Bruce Lee’s Seattle roots and how this region played a key role in shaping Lee and his groundbreaking career. A reminder that Bruce Lee tours reopen on March 10, 2018. “Pacific First” on view now through Nov. 30, 2018 looks at Pacific Islander artists who incorporate tradition while looking towards the future. “What’s In Your Cup? – Community Brewed Culture” is a new exhibit honoring the beverages that have given life to communities – from farmers and families who nurture the raw materials to friends & kin who bond over shared drinks. Hear histories of commerce, colonization and survival. Share tales from a Japanese family who brewed sake from Fukushima to Seattle, the Seko’s who ran the beloved Bush Garden, Carmel Laurino who pioneered the value of Filipino coffee, Lydia Lin who cultivated tea appreciation through her Seattle Best Tea and Koichi Kitazawa, a brew master at Starbucks. On view through Sept. 16, 2018. 206-623-5124×127 or email msu@wingluke.org for details. “Teardrops that Wound: The Absurdity of War” is a group show that looks at how art can deflate war’s destructive weight by exposing its absurdity. Contemporary Asian Pacific American artists pull back the curtain and invite visitors to examine war from another angle. Curated by SuJ’n Chon. Ends May 20, 2018. “Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner” with poems by Lawrence Matsuda and art by Roger Shimomura is a small but potently meaningful show now extended until April 23, 2018 . Toddler Story Time set for Thursdays at 11am always has events centered around a kid’s book and an art activity afterwards. A new addition to The Wing’s daily Historic Hotel Tour is “APT 507” which is the story of Au Shee, one Chinese immigrant woman who helped build Seattle’s Chinatown. Her living room is interactive with objects meant to be felt, opened and experienced. The Museum is located at 719 South King St. (206) 623-5124 or visit www.wingluke.org. Closed Mondays. Tuesday – Sunday from 10am – 5pm. First Thursday of each month is free from 10am – 8pm. Third Saturday of each month is free from 10am – 8pm.

Seattle Asian Art Museum in Volunteer Park is now closed for what is projected to be a renovation and extension that will take several years. A groundbreaking ceremony takes place on March 13 at 1pm at the terrace of Seattle Asian Art Museum at 1400 E. Prospect. Officials from

Seattle Art Museum and the City of Seattle Parks & Recreation will make remarks.

“Familiar Faces & New Voices: Surveying Northwest Art” opens May 13, 2017 and stays on view through the summer of 2019. This group show is a chronological walk through of Northwest art history, illustrated with the works of noted artists from each time period as well as lesser-known but just as important figures. Different works will be displayed throughout the run of this show. Includes the work of Patti Warashina, Roger Shimomura, Joseph Park, Alan Lau (full disclosure, that’s me) and many othersTacoma Art Museum at 1701 Pacific Ave. 253-272-4258 or email info@TacomaArtMuseum.org or go to www.TacomaArtMuseum.org.

Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center presents the following – “Oregon Nikkei: Reflections of an American Community – Japanese American Life in Oregon” is an ongoing exhibit. Beginning this year, visitors can see artifacts of the collection up close as the stacks will be open to see as the staff does filing. Opening Feb. 25 and on view through April 8, 2018 a show entitled “Baseball and Bowling: Sports Memorabilia from Minidoka and Post WWII Portland”. April 12 – June 10, 2018 brings a show entitled “Arts and Crafts Made in the Japanese American Incarceration Camps”. June 14 – August 5, 2018 will be a show entitled “A Soldier’s Story: The Photo Album of Yukimori Okimoto Who Served During WWII with the 522nd Field Artillery, Liberators of the Subcamps of Dachau.”July 14 – August 5, 2018 brings a show entitled “Oshu Nippo: Artifacts from Portland’s Japanese Language Newspaper – 1909 – 1951”. 121 NW Second Ave. in Portland.503-224-1458 or go to www.oregonnikkeir.org.

Portland Japanese Garden collaborates with architect Kengo Kuma on the launch of a major expansion opening April 2, 2017. The Cultural Village expansion provides additional space and will enhance its ability to immerse visitors in traditional Japanese arts and culture. Three new Japanese gardens will be added as part of this. The garden will host major art exhibitions this year with related lectures, demonstrations and activities. Also in development is the International Institute for Japanese Garden Arts & Culture which will offer classes in traditional garden arts such as tea ceremony and calligraphy. Recently Suminori Awata, a stone mason from Japanese came to help direct constriction of a stone wall. Granite was gathered from a rock quarry in Pendleton, Oregon and moved to Portland for placement. This opens to the public in 2018. On view now through April 1, 2018 is “HANAKAGO – The Art Of Bamboo And Flowers”, exquisite bamboo vessels brought to life by the ikebana arrangements of a Kyoto master, Hayakawa Shokosai V who is a Living National Treasure. For more information, go to japanesegarden.com.

“The Coldest Night” is Srijon Chowdhury’s second show at Upfor Gallery on view Feb. 28 – March 31, 2018. It explores how our understanding of art spaces and artworks emerges slowly, sometimes frustratingly. 929 NW Flanders St. in Portland. 503-227-5111 or try upforgallery.com.

“Ruffle Pit” is an exhibit by Junko IIjima who teaches at Clackamas Community College. Her work explores femininity, comfort and protection. It uses fabric and timber to create an environment filled with hand-sewn pink ruffles. Through March 23, 2018 at Clackamas Community College Niemeyer Center in Oregon City, Oregon. 503-594-6000 or go to www.clackamas.edu.

“Rooted, Revived, Reinvented: Basketry in America” chronicles a history of American basketry from its origins in Native American, immigrant, and slave communities to its presence within the contemporary fine art world. On view through May 6, 2018. Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher Building in Bellingham, WA. Info@whatcommuseum.org or go to www.whatcommuseum.org.

Allied Arts of Whatcom County presents “Tore Ofteness, Frank Frazee and Various Local Artists: Whatcom READS Art Challenge & Exhibit” through March 31, 2018. This group show project presented local artists the challenge or reading Sri-Lankan American writer Sunil Yapa’s “Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of a Fist”, a novel about the WTO demonstrations in Seattle and then creating a piece of visual art inspired by it. 1418 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham, WA. 360-676-8548 or go to alliedarts.org.

On December 7, 1941 Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, launching America into war. In Canada, this action resulted in the confiscation of nearly 1,200 Japanese-Canadian owned fishing boats by Canadian officials on the British Columbia coast, which were eventually sold off to canneries and other non-Japanese fishermen. The exhibition entitled “The Lost Fleet” looks at the world of Japanese Canadian fishermen in BC and how deep-seated racism played a major part in the seizure, and sale, of Japanese Canadian property and the internment of an entire people. Curator Duncan MacLeod states that “the history of Japanese Canadian fishermen is inextricably linked to the history of Vancouver. The city was a gateway in the Pacific for all immigrants looking to forge a brighter future for themselves.” The exhibition will showcase a series of photographs as well as several models of Japanese Canadian built fishing vessels in its collection, made by model shipbuilder, Doug Allen. These models replicate some of the fishing boats seized during the war that have since been lost to history. On view through March 25, 2018. Vancouver Maritime Museum at 1905 Ogden Avenue in Vanier Park in Vancouver, BC Canada. Open Tues. – Sat. from 10am – 5pm and Sundays from noon – 5pm. Also open late on Thursday nights until 8pm. Go to https://www.vancouvermaritimemuseum.com/exhibit/lost-fleet-exhibition for more details.

Vancouver Art Gallery – “Emptiness: Emily Carr and Lui Shou Kwan” pairs Emily Carr’s forest paintings and charcoal drawings with the founder of the New Art Movement in Hong Kong. Kwan’s early Hong Kong landscapes and zen paintings will be placed in dialogue with Carr’s Northwest landscapes. On view through April 8, 2018. Also featured, an offsite installation by New Delhi-based artist Asim Waqif which combines architecture with a strong contextual reference. Look for the current retrospective on the work of Japanese artist Takashi Murakami at Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago entitled “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg” to make its West Coast debut through May 6, 2018 (advance tickets for this show at murakami.vanartgallery.bc.ca). Opening March 3 and on view through June 17, 2018 is “Bombhead”. This is a thematic exhibition by guest curator John O’Brian that explores the emergence and impact of the Nuclear Age as represented by artists and their art. Brings together drawings, paintings, prints, sculpture, photographs, film and video that deal with this often dark subject matter. Includes work by Robert Rauschenberg, Wang Du, Adolph Gottlieb, Roy Kiyooka, Nancy Spero, Ishiuchi Miyako, Andrea Pinheiro, David Hockney and many others. Vancouver Art Gallery is at 750 Hornby St. in Vancouver, BC Canada. 604-662-4719.

Vancouver’s Poly Culture Art Center presents a “Zisha Teapot Exhibition” through May 31, 2018. Tea wares from this area in China have been prized as tea vessels for centuries. #100-905 West Pender St. 604-564-5766 or try polyculture.us/.

“The Ceramic Art of Thomas Kakinuma” is the first substantial retrospective for this ceramic artist known for his figurative sculpture and animal figures. On view through March 10, 2018. West Vancouver Museum at 680 – 17th st. in West Vancouver,Canada. 604-925-7295 or try westvancouvermuseum.ca.

Art Beatus in Vancouver, BC present “Ebb and Flow” by Tony Yin Tak Chu. This solo exhibition by the Vancouver-based artist was inspired by the Chinese pictogram for water. Mixed media paintings and an installation. On view through April 20, 2018. 108-808 Nelson St. in Vancouver, BC. 604-688-2633 or go to www.artbeatus.com. Closed weekends and holidays.

Nikkei National Museum presents “Beta Vulgaris: The Sugar Beet Project”. This exhibit by Kelty Miyoshi McKinnon with Keri Latimer explores the relationship between the material of sugar and Japanese Canadian history in Western Canada (especially, BC and Alberta). During WWII, the labor shortage and other factors resulted in the BC Securities Commission Council organizing “The Sugar Beet Projects”. As part of the internment, Japanese Canadian families were allowed to remain together only if they agreed to move to the prairies or Ontario to work the sugar beet fields. The Museum will be transformed into a Japanese dry garden, punctuated by sculptural boulders made of molten, burnt and sculpted sugar. A wooden boardwalk will cover this landscape resembling the furrows of sugar beet fields. The video images of labor will be projected over sugared surfaces There will be an artist talk on March 10 at 2pm with music and a tea ceremony. On March 11 from 12 – 4pm, there will be a musical instrument making workshop for children. There will be a Wagashi (traditional Japanese sweets) making workshop on April 7 from 2 – 4pm. The exhibit ends May 27, 2018. Kayla Isomura’s “The Suitcase Project” opens in June and will be on view through Sept. 2018.The museum has numerous online exhibits as well as offsite exhibits. Check their website for details. The Nikkei National Museum is at 6688 Southoaks Crescent in Burnaby. 604-777-7000 or go to nikkeiplace.org.

The Kamloops Art Gallery presents “Re Present: Photography from South Asia”. This landmark exhibition is the first of its kind in Western Canada to present a diverse range of the varied histories of photographic media from the Indian subcontinent. Includes work by Raja Deen Deyal, Linneaus Tripe, the Rags Media Collective and Pamela Singh. On view through March 31, 2018.101-465 Victoria St. in Kamloops, Canada. 250-377-2400 or try kag.bc.ca.

The Surrey Art Gallery in Surrey, Canada. On view through March 25, 2018 is a group show entitled “Many Visions, Many Versions: Art from Indigenous Communities in India” with close to 90 paintings from 24 artists showcasing works from the Gond and Warli communities of central India, the Mithila region of Bihar and the narrative scroll painters of West Bengal. 13750 88th Ave. (at King George Blvd.). 604-501-5566 or try surrey.ca/artgallery. Closed Mon. & holidays.

The “Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads” series by Ai Weiwei is a reinterpretation of the twelve bronze animal heads representing the traditional Chinese zodiac that once adorned the famed fountain-clock of the Old Summer Palace outside Beijing. On view in the North Courtyard through June 24, 2018. “Long Nineteenth Century in Japanese Woodblock Prints” features more than fifty works from the collection of Dr. Lee and Mary Jean Michels. Through July 1, 2018. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at the University of Oregon in Eugene. 1430 Johnson Lane. 541-346-3027.

Asian Art Museum, San Francisco has the following – “When Pictures Speak – The Written Word in Japanese Art” on view through August 19, 2018. “Philippine Art: Collecting Art, Collecting Memories” is on view through March 11, 2018. Expressive indigenous carving, jewelry, textiles, Christian devotional statues, postwar genre and landscape paintings and contemporary works of this island nation fill this show. On going are two installations. In front of the museum is “Dragon Fortune” by Taiwanese artist Hung Yi which meshes together Taiwanese folk art, Japanese textile design and pop art kids cartoons. In the lobby is “Collected Letters” by Liu Jianhua, a cutting edge installation of porcelain letters and fragments of Chinese characters suspended in mid-air. 200 Larkin St. 415-581-3500.

The De Young Museum in Golden Gate Park has the following – “Beyond the Surface: World-wide Embroidery Traditions” on view through March 25, 2018. “The Maori Portraits: Gottfiried Lindaver’s New Zealand” is on view through April 1, 2018. Thirty-one compelling historic portraits of men and women of esteem and rank at a time of great political, cultural and social change and complex intercultural exchange. 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr. 415-750-3600.

The Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive has the following shows – “Theresa Hak Kyung Cha: Avant Dictee” through April 22, 2018. View artworks and ephemera from the Cha archive in dialogue with her most famous work, the late artist’s book entitled “Dictee”. “Cal Conversations: Dreaming the Lost Ming” remains on view through May 13, 201`8. This show was created in collaboration with a UC Berkeley Chinese art history class. Here you can see the cataclysmic end of the Ming dynasty as evidenced by paintings and literature of China’s 17th century. “Buddhist Realms” is a collection of exquisite examples of Buddhist art from the Himalayan region. On view through April 22, 2018. 2155 Center St. in Berkeley, CA. 510-642-0808 or go to bampfa@berkeley.edu.

The San Jose Museum of Art presents a show entitled “The Propeller Group” set through March 25, 2018. This art collective based in Vietnam and L.A. takes on ambitious projects connected to Vietnam’s history and its paradoxical present through all media including film. 101 South Market. 408-271-6840.

“For-Site”, the non-profit art organization that helped set up and design Ai Weiwei’s installation on Alcatraz Island when he was under house arrest in China is back with another thought-provoking project. Entitled “Sanctuary”, it investigates the idea of a safe haven both physical and psychological. In this era of frenzied global migration and rising nationalism, the right to a safe haven is under threat. For “Sanctuary”, 36 artists from 21 different countries helped design contemporary rugs reflecting their idea of a sanctuary, offering visitors a multiplicity of perspectives on the basic need for refuge, protection and sacred ground. The rugs were actualized in Lahore, Pakistan by skilled artisans. Includes work by Mona Hatoum, Ai Weiwei and many others. On view through March 11, 2018 at the Fort Mason Chapel in San Francisco. Free. Go to for-site.org for details.

LACMA or Los Angeles County Museum of Art has a show on Chinese master brush painter Wu Bin entitled “Wu Bin: Ten Views of a Lingbi Stone” through June 24, 2018. Also on view is “Unexpected Light: Works by Young ll Ahn, a contemporary Korean artist through June 2018. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. 323-857-6010.

The Japanese American National Museum has the following show –A few years ago, a controversy brewed when a collection of artworks and artifacts from Japanese American internment camps were about to go on the auction block. A group of Japanese American activists did not want to see pieces of their own cultural history to be sold piecemeal to private collectors. Luckily through their intervention, the collection was instead given to the Japanese American National Museum. The original collector of these items was Allen Eaton who was researching a book later published as “Beauty Behind Barbed Wire: The Arts of the Japanese in Our War Relocation Camps.” Many of these objects were given to

Eaton by detainees with the expectation that they would be used for educational purposes. Now that wish is fulfilled. An exhibition entitled “Contested Histories: Art and Artifacts from the Allen Hendershott Collection” is now on view at the Hirasaki National Resource Center (located within the confines of JANM). It includes more than 450 paintings, photographs, sculptures, pieces of jewelry and other handmade objects. On view through April 8, 2018 after which the exhibit will go on tour to other-as-yet-undisclosed locations. 100 N. Central Ave. in Los Angeles. 213-625-0414 or go to http://www.janm.org.

The USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena is one of the few U.S. institutions dedicated to the arts and culture of Asia and the Pacific Islands. It closed its 1924 building for more than a year for a seismic retrofit and a makeover of its galleries. The museum has now re-opened to the public with a new exhibition entitled “Winds from Fusang: Mexico and China in the Twentieth Century” which explores the influence of visiting Mexican artists on the development of art in China. Through June 10, 2018. 46 N. Los Robles Ave. 626-449-2742 or email info@pam.usc.edu.

A show tracing the influence of Carribean Chinese artists from earliest times to the present is presented in Los Angeles. The exhibition at the Chinese American Museum looks at early artists of Chinese descent in Cuba, Panama, Trinidad, Tobago, Jamaica and beyond. The show will reveal the hidden complexities of the transcultural art of the Carribean. Part I at the Chinese American Museum traces the history of Chinese Carribbean art from the 1930’s through the period of the region’s independence movements. Works by Sybil Atteck (Trinidad & Tobago), Manuel Chong-Neto (Panama) and Wilfredo Lam (Cuba) will be featured. On view through March 11, 2018. 425 N. Los Angeles St. 213-485-8567 or go to caml.org.

“Chiura Obata: An American Modern” is the first retrospective of this noted Bay area artist whose work reflected the glories of the American landscape from the Grand Canyon to Yosemite. His influence could also be felt at UC Berkeley where he had a distinguished teaching career. He also helped found art schools in internment camps during WWII. On view at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art through April 29, 2018. Curated by ShiPu Wang with a catalogue. 805-893-2951. After Santa Barbara, the exhibition travels to the following sites. May 25 – Sept. 2, 2018 at Utah Museum of Fine Arts in Salt Lake City. Jan. 18 – March 10, 2019 at Okayama Prefecture Museum of Art in Okayama, Japan (the artist’s hometown), June 23 – Sept. 29, 2019 at Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, CA.

Artist Wendy Maruyama explores the impact of Executive Order 9066 that put West Coast American citizens of Japanese ancestry into internment camps during WWII with a powerful installation “E.O. 9066” that uses replicas of ID tags used by internees made into sculptural bundles. On view through May 27, 2018 at Riverside Art Museum in Riverside, CA. 3425 Mission Inn Ave. 951-684-7111. Comes with a full program of activities and Mark Izu and Brenda Wong Aoki as artist-in-residence. Email info@riversideartmuseum.org for full details.

“The Disasters of Peace: Social Discontent in the Manga of Tsuge Tadao and Katsumata Susumu” looks at how this art form in the late 20th century explored the dark chapters of modern history and ethically complex social issues. Through April 15, 2018. Honolulu Museum of Art at 900 Beretania. Go to honolulumuseum.org for details.

Denver Art Museum is planning a major exhibition from their collection entitled “Linking Asia: Art, Trade, and Devotion” which will look at cross-regional and cross-cultural influences in Asian art. The works come from over 20 countries and spans 2,000 years. The show remains on view through April 1, 2018. “Eyes On” is a show of work by contemporary Chinese artist Xiaoze Xie now on view through July 8, 2018. The show is the first in a series of exhibitions featuring contemporary artists that the museum feels should have fuller exposure in the region. Xie has had a lifelong passion for books. In this show he has created still-life paintings of books, videos and installations based on banned and forbidden books in China. In the Logan Gallery and FuseBox in the Hamilton Building’s fourth floor. 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway in Denver, CO. Call 720-865-5000 or go to www.denverartmuseum.org.

The Freer/Sackler Gallery on the Smithsonian Mall shows you how religion and art mix in “Encountering the Buddha: Art and Practice Across Asia through Nov. 29, 2020. 202-633-1000 or go to FreerSackler.si.edu for details.

The National Museum of Women In The Arts presents the printed work of Bay Area-based Chinese-born painter Hung Liu whose portraits suggest sculptural possibilities. Through July 8, 2018 in Washington DC. 202-783-5000.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has the following – “Diamond Mountains: Travel and Nostalgia in Korean Art” through May 20, 2018. “The Poetry of Nature: Edo Paintings from the Fishbein-Bender Collection” through Jan. 21, 2019. “Celebrating the Year of the Dog” through July 4, 2018. Spirited Creatures: Animal Representations in Chinese Silk and Lacquer” through July 22, 2018. “A Passion for Jade: Heber Bishop and His Collection” through July 22, 2018. “Crowns of the Vajra Masters: Ritual Art of Nepal” through Dec.16, 2018. “Japanese Arms and Armor from the Collection of Etsuko and John Morris” through Jan. 6, 2019. “Streams and Mountains Without End: Landscape Traditions of China” through Jan. 6, 2019.1000 Fifth Ave. New York, New York. Go to metmuseum.org for details.

The Rubin Museum of Art has the following shows.”Chitra Ganesh” through Nov. 4, 2018. “Sacred Spaces” through Oct. 15, 2018. “The Second Buddha” through Jan. 7, 2019. “Masterworks of Himalayan Art” through March 26, 2018. “Gateway to Himalayan Art” through July 16, 20198. “A Guided Tour of Hell” runs from April 20 – August 12, 2018. After collapsing in a hospital following surgery, longtime Buddhist teacher Sam Bercholz felt himself being pulled into an underworld of dramatic suffering. Telling his story to Tibetan American artist Pema Namdol Thaye, the artist drew on his training in traditional Tibetan arts as well as his childhood obcession with graphic novels to transform these visions into vibrant acrylic paintings of sufferers in hell. 150 W. 17th St. New York, New York. 212-620-5000×344 or go to rubinmuseum.org.

A look back and a reappraisal of the Vietnam War and American’s involvement in that conflict this year has renewed interest what with a PBS series and numerous books coming out. The New-York Historical Society Museum & Library joins in with their exhibition entitled “Vietnam War – 1945-1975” which is on view through April 22, 2018. 170 Central Park West. Go to nyhistory.org for details.

The Asia Society Museum in New York presents the following – “In Focus: An Assembly of Gods” is on view through March 25, 2018. “Masterpieces From the Asia Society Museum Collection” on view through March 25, 2018. Opening Feb. 27 and remaining on view through May 20, 2018 is “Unknown Tibet: The Tucci Expedition and Buddhist Painting” which presents recently restored paintings collected by Guiseppe Tucci during his expeditions to Tibet and now in the collection of the MNAO Rome. 725 Park Ave. New York City, New York. 212-327-9721 or go to www.asiasociety.org for more details.

“A Giant Leap – The Transformation of Hasegawa Tohaku” is a special exhibition that focuses on the life and legacy of one of 16th century Japan’s leading artistic innovators. It traces the artist’s evolution from a provincial painter of Buddhist subjects to a master favored by shogun, samurai and cultural luminaries. Viewers will see vibrantly painted screens, scrolls and Important Cultural Properties. Shown in two parts. First rotation runs from March 9 – April 8. Second rotation from April 12 – May 5. At The Japan Society. 333 E. 47th St. 212-832-1155 or go to japansociety.org.

“A Colossal World: Japanese Artists And New York, 1950 – Present” is on view through April 14, 2018 at White Box Gallery curated by Kyoko Sato. This group exhibition features video, sculpture, murals, installation and two-d work by over 50 Japanese artists who emigrated to New York during the formative stages of their careers. Includes work by Yoko Ono, Shigeko Kubota, Ay-O, Shunsaku Arakawa, Ushio Shinohara, Yayoi Kusama, Takashi Murakami and many others. 329 Broome St. Info@whiteboxny.org or call 212-714-2347.

The Cleveland Museum of Art has the following –

The Yayoi Kusama “Infinity Mirrors” show continues its tour with a stop here July 7, 2018 – Sept. 30, 2018. 11150 East Blvd. 216-421-7350.

Museum of Fine Arts Boston has the following – “Takashi Murakami: Lineage of Eccentrics – A collection with Nobuo Tsuji and MFA, Boston” is on view through April 1, 2018. The popular Japanese artist Murakami whose work is influenced by popular culture and manga also has roots in Japanese eccentric traditional art. Noted Japanese art historian Nobuo Tsuji looks at pieces in the MFA collection of Japanese art for some examples of traditional art that inspired some of Murakami’s present work. “Black And White – Japanese Modern Art” is a show centered around a large scale calligraphy piece by Inoue Yuichi. This exhibition showcases a selection of avant-garde works in the monochrome aesthetic. On view through June 3, 2018. 9300 Avenue of the Arts. 465 Huntington Ave. Go to mfa.org or call 617-267-9300.

“Cao Jun: Hymns to Nature” is the renowned Chinese artist’s first exhibition in the United States. This exhibition consists of watercolor/mixed media paintings, calligraphy, porcelain and digital media. It examines the deep roots of Jun’s art in the experience of nature and how he performs his role within it. It also illuminates his noel responses to earlier paintings by Chinese masters and encourages views to ponder a dynamic dialogue between Chinese art of the past and the present. On view through June 3, 2018 at Boston College’s McMullen Museum. 2101 Commonwealth Ave. in Boston. 617-552-8587 or go to www.bc.edu/artmuseum.

The Guggenheim presents a museum-wide, thematically organized survey of the work of Vietnamese-born Danish artist Danh Vo. It includes a focus on the dreamy collective self-image of the U.S. Through May 9, 2018. Go to guggenheim.org for details.

The Art Institute of Chicago presents the following. “Mirroring China’s Past: Emperors and Their Bronzes” on view through May 13, 2018. Xu Longsen: Light of Heaven” is an installation specifically created for this museum and features a set of painted pillars with a number of monumental landscape paintings. Through June 24, 2018.Wang Dongling’s installation of five plexi panels of calligraphic paintings, color-infused abstractions of classic Chinese poems on view through May 13, 2018. “The Arranged Flower: Ikebana and Flora in Japanese Prints” through April 8, 2018. “The Wandering Landscape: Chinese Topographical Paintings of the 16th Through 19th Century” on view until April 8, 2018. “Modern Japanese Prints” includes the portrait prints of Onchi Koshino and Saito Kiyoshi from April 14 – July 1, 2018. “Rhythm of the Weave” includes a wide range of textiles from around the world from the 14th century to the 20th century on view from May 18 – Oct. 21, 2018. 111 South Michigan Ave. 312-443-3600.

“Hard Bodies – Contemporary Japanese Lacquer Sculpture” on view through June 24, 2018 and curated by Andres Marks. Minneapolis Institute of Art. For centuries, the making of lacquer ware has served a utilitarian and decorative function. But now with modern advances in technology, contemporary artists are pushing into new frontiers. This show is a window into the future of abstract sculpture and installation using the sheen of lacquer as another texture. 2400 Third Ave. S. Call toll free at 888-642-2787

The Dallas Museum of Art has the following – “The Keir Collection of Islamic Art Gallery is on view through April 26, 2020. “Yayoi Kusama: All the Eternal Love I have for the Pumpkins” installation is on view through Feb. 25, 2018. “Asian Textiles: Art Along the Silk Road” stays on view until Dec. 9, 2018. 1717 N. Harwood in Dallas, TX. 214-992-1200.

The oil paintings of Kumagai Morikazu (1880 – 1977) are universally loved in Japan. The paintings have a flatness and animal subject matter that many ascribe to the Japanese woodcut tradition but his thick oil paint texture and muted tones have a Nihon-ga feel that touch the hearts of people with their gentle charm. Coinciding with the fortieth anniversary of his death, this retrospective covers his entire career with some two hundred works. Through March 21, 2018. National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo.

Noted Japanese modern art collector Toshio Hara, head of the Hara Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo curates his first show at the institution that bears his name. Part II of “My Favorites: Tpshio Hara selects from the Permanent Collection” will consist of the modern Japanese artists in his collection including work by Nobuyoshi Araki, Yasumasa Morimura, Yoshiyomo Nara and Miwa Yanagi. Go to www.haramuseum.or.jp for details.

“The 120th Anniversary of the Birth of Seiji Togo: A Retrospective of Togo’s Depiction of Women” is on view through April 15, 2018 and looks at this Japanese painter who spent years in Europe and the influences he brought back to Japan. Abeno Harukas Art Museum in Osaka, Japan. Go to www.aham.jp.

“A View of Prints: The Trajectory of the Gendai Hanga Center. Through March 25, 2018. This center was established in 1974 to exhibit and promote contemporary Japanese art prints. This exhibition highlights the impact the center had on the world and explores the possibilities of Japanese woodblock printing from a modern and contemporary perspective. The Museum of Modern Art, Saitama. Go to www.pref.spec.ed.jp/momas.

“The 40th Memorial of Shoji Hamada: From Tamesaburo Yamamoto Collection” on view until April 8, 2018. Yamamoto made most of his money from beer but he loved collecting folk art, expecially the pottery of his good friend Shoji Hamada. Asahi Beer Oyamazaki Villa Museum of Art outside of Kyoto. 075-957-3123 or go to http://www.asahibeer-oyamazaki.com/english/.

“Sarugaku Maska: Shaping the Culture of Noh” is a show of 350 traditional performance masks, 80 of which are designated “Important Cultural Properties”. March 10 – June 3, 2018. Miho Museum in Shiga. Go to www.miho.or.jp/en for details.

“Nara’s Traditional Crafts: Akahadayaki Pottery, Nara Itto-bori Carving And Nara Lacquerware” through March 25, 2018. Nara Prefecture is still home to many aspects of Japanese traditional culture. This exhibition outlines historical and contemporary interpretations of traditional crafts. Nara Prefectural Museum of Art.

“Tomb Dynasty Figures of Hu People: Portraying the Multicultural Vigor on the Silk Road” is on view through March 25, 2018 at The Museum of Oriental Ceramics in Osaka.

A retrospective of controversial Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki entitled “Nobuyoshi Araki – I, Photography” is on view through March 25, 2018 at Marugame Genichiro Inokuma Museum of Contemporary Art in Marugame, Kagawa Japan.

The Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2018 goes to Balkrishna Doshi, the first Indian to receive this award. His mentor was Le Corbusier and he also worked with Louis Kahn. In the jury citation, it says “With an understanding and appreciation of the deep traditions of India’s architecture, he united prefabrication and local craft and developed a vocabulary in harmony with the history, culture, local traditions and the changing times of his home country, India. He undertook his first project for low-income housing in the 1950s. Doshi stated in 1954, “It seems I should take an oath and remember it for my lifetime. To provide the lowest class with the proper dwelling.” He would go on to fulfill that promise, creating many projects for public administrations and utilities, educational and cultural institutes and residences for private citizens.

Key Collector Comics kicks off their first comic cover art gallery free mobile app showcasing the work of Hong Kong-based comic book artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau. 120 of Artgerm’s covers as well as an additional 7,500 highly collectible comics known as “keys” will be available for viewing. This app is available for a limited time. Signed copies of Artgerm’s sketchbook will be given away until March 15, 2018. Stanley “Artgerm” Lau is an illustrator, designer, concept artist, creative director and co-founder of Imaginary Friends Studios – a world acclaimed digital art studio that produces high quality artworks for the likes of Capcom, DC Comics, Marvel Comics and other giants in the comics entertainment and gaming industry. For more information, go to http://keycollectorcomics.com/.

The Peabody Essex Museum is home to the most important collection of modern-era Indian art from colonial times to the present outside of India. This was established with the acquisition of the Chester and Davida Herwitz Collection in 2001. To solidify that, the museum recently named Siddhartha V. Shah as their Curator of Indian and South Asian Art. Shah comes from Columbia University.

Performing Arts

The Beijing Queer Chorus performs with local groups on March 10 at East Shore Unitarian Church at 12700 SE 32nd St. in Bellevue at 7:30pm. Founded in 2008 in Beijing consisting of gay men, the group eventually enlarged with the inclusion of women as well. They now have 40 regular performing members. They stage two concerts a year and perform in Chinese, English and sometimes German and Japanese. Their repertory consists of Chinese folk songs, pop hits and classics. Some members still perform wearing masks to protect their identities as the stigma of being queer in mainstream China is still very real. Music Director Leo Lane says that there are still very few LGBT art platforms in Beijing so some join in the choir not just for the music but to have a socializing platform.425-747-3780 or go to http://www.eastshoreunitarian.org. The Chorus also performs March 17 & 18 at Reed College’s Kaul Auditorium in Portland. 3203 S.E. Woodstock Blvd. 503-226-2588 or go to www.pdxgme.org.

“#EducationSoWhite” brings a panel of diverse education leaders to examine strategies for overcoming the culture gap between teachers and students to create an equitable learning environment for children. March 15 at 7:30pm at Seattle University’s Pigott Auditorium on campus at 1016 East Marion. A resource fair at 6:30pm precedes the discussion. $5.00 admission. There is also a workshop the day before entitled “Classrooms in Color” with TED-Ed Innovators Kristin Leong and Marcos Silva. Attendees gain admission to “#EducationSoWhite” with the same ticket. 206-652-4255 or try townhallseattle.org or email info@townhallseattle.

Live from Broadway comes “The Illusionists” which showcases the talents of five of the most incredible illusionists/magicians around. Includes the man known as “The Manipulator”, An Ha Lim. March 15 – 18. The 5th Avenue Theatre. 1308 5th Avenue in downtown Seattle.

Theatre critic and educator Misha Berson curates a new series presented by UW School of Drama entitled “State of the Theatre: Seattle Artists in Conversation” with some of Seattle’s most accomplished theatre people. All events are free and open to the public. Dates and topic titles are as follows – “Shakespeare, Our Contemporary” on Mon., March 12 at 7pm with Rosa Joshi, Darragh Kennan and Nike Imoru. “The Sound and the Fury” on Mon., April 30 at 7pm. Features a panel of sound designers, names TBA. All talks at the Jones Playhouse on 4045 University Way NE in Seattle’s University District. Go to https://drama.washington.edu/events/2018-01-22/state-theatre-playwriting-age-trump for details.

ReAct Theatre, a multicultural company run by David Hsieh open their 25th Anniversary Season with two plays. They encore their Seattle premiere of “Sex With Strangers” by Laura Eason through March 11, 2018. They also revive the popular musical “The Last 5 Years” by Jason Robert Brown through March 10. In the summer, they encore “Aliens” by Annie Baker, a comedic drama with music that explores the friendship between three millennial misfits. At 12th Avenue Arts on Capitol Hill. All tickets at Brown Paper Tickets.

“Yoni Ki Baat”, Tasveer’s adaptation of Eve Ensler’s “Vagina Monologues” as performed by local South Asian women as part of “AAINA – South Asian Women’s Focus” coordinated by Uma Rao takes place on March 23 – March 25 from 7 – 9pm. Seattle University’s Pigott Hall Auditorium on the campus. 901 – 12th Ave. 206-349-4478 or go to tasveer.org.

On the Boards will present the 2018 NW New Works Festival June 8 – 10 & June 15 – 17, 2018. Susan Lieu and Majinn are two of the performers for the Studio Theatre Showcase on June 8 at 8pm & June 9 – 10 at 5pm.Pam Tzeng is on the bill at the Studio Theatre Showcase June 15 at 8pm & June 16 – 17 at 5pm. 100 W. Roy St. 206-217-9886 or go to https://www.ontheboards.org for details.

The UW keyboard program presents their “Catch A Rising Star”, a quarterly guest artist series featuring younger talent making their presence felt. On April 29, 2018 at 4:30pm in Brechemin Auditorium, catch thirteen-year old Yesong Sophie Lee, winner of the 2016 International Menuhin Competition in a free recital. Go to www.music.washington.edu for details.

ARTSWEST in West Seattle presents the following –Next up is Branden Jacobs-Jenkins “An Octoroon” directed by Brandon J. Simmon which is a genre-defying play on the performance of race. April 19 – May 12, 2018. The season closes with Kiss of The Spider Woman” June 7 – July 8, 2018. 2018.S.W. in West Seattle. 206-938-

The Meany Center For The Performing Arts has released their 2017/2018 schedule. Some of the many highlights include the following – The popular return of the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Of Taiwan led by founder Lin Hwai Min with a new work entitled “Formosa – (beautiful island)” which uses gesture, script, song and other elements from the landscape and history of his native Taiwan. Thurs. – Sat. on March 22 – 24, 2018 at 8pm. The Juilliard String Quartet with Joseph Lin in the lead violin chair performs on Thurs., Nov. 9 2017 at 7:30pm. Calidore String Quartet with David Finckel and Wu Han perform on Tues., April 24 , 2018 at 7:30pm. “Feathers Of Fire – A Persian Epic” updates the classic shadow play traditions of Asia & the Near East with cinematic “live animation” shadow-casting actors and puppets along with projected imagery in the magical tale of star-crossed lovers from the 10th century Persian epic “Shahnameh (The Book of Kings)” set for Wed., March 14, 2018 at 8pm. With an original score by Loga Ramin Torkian & Azam Ali. All concerts at Meany Center located on the Seattle campus of the University of Washington. Series tickets on sale now. Single tickets go on sale on August 1, 2017. You can order online at meanycenter.org or call 206-543-4880 or visit the ticket office at 41st Street between University Way NE & Brooklyn Ave. NE. tickets available via FAX too at 206-685-4141.

The Chinese Traditional Orchestra presents “Enchanting China” for a concert full of the unique sounds of classical Chinese instruments. Direct from China, the orchestra is on a West Coast tour with traditional dancers, a large chorus and Chinese & American vocalists. You’ll hear traditional Chinese opera, folk and classical music. April 2 at 8pm. At S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium at Benaroya Hall. 206-215-4747 or toll-free at 866-333-4747. 200 University St. downtown Seattle.

The Music of Remembrance organization exists so that the voices of musical witness can be heard. In the past they have organized music of composers who perished in the Holocaust. This year, they shine their light on Japan and the internment camp experience of Japanese Americans. A concert set for Spring is entitled “Gaman” by Christophe Chagnard. After Pearl Harbor, more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent – a majority of them American citizens – were forced into detention camps scattered across the United States. Chagnard explores this dark chapter of American history incorporating the stories of individuals, families and artists based on their personal accounts, journals, letters and art works. This multi-media work will tell the story through the imagery and words of Seattle artists Takuichi Fujii and Kamekichi Tokita who were interned at Minidoka Relocation Center in Idaho. Instrumentation will combine traditional Japanese and classical Western instruments along with a narrator/singer combined with visual media projections. Completing the program are the following – “August 6” is a composition for violin and double bass by Shinji Eshima that makes an eloquent plea about the urgency of preventing nuclear war. The other pieces feature Erwin Schulhoff’s “Five Pieces for String Quartet” (1923) which includes a sixth piece. Baritone Erich Parce sings songs written and performed by prisoners in the Terezin concentration camps. “Rhapsody on Moldavian Themes for Violin & Piano” by Mieczyslaw Weinberg who suffered under both Nazi and Soviet hands completes the bill.Set for May 20, 2018 at 5pm at Nordstrom Recital Hall in Benaroya Hall in downtown Seattle. A new composition on WWII by Ryuichi Sakamoto has been postponed until next year. For details, go to musicofremembrance.

Sumire Yoshihara (percussion) and Kazue Sawai (7 and 15 string koto) are respected performers of Japanese contemporary music. This is a rare opportunity to hear this duo present a selection of Japanese contemporary music showcasing duo and solo works by Kitazume, Matsumura, Sugiyama and others. Presented by Vancouver New Music. Tickets are $15. March 17, 2018 at 8pm. 823 Seymour St – 2nd floor. Vancouver BC. 604-665-3035

Crossroads Bellevue, the Eastside’s live music venue presents free live performances every weekend. On the 2nd Saturday of every month at 5:30pm is 2nd Saturday Family Night with free kid-friendly music performances. On the 3rd Saturday of every month at 6:30pm is Northwest Folklife which presents diverse, family-friendly cultural arts performances. March 9 – 11, 2018 is the 27th annual multi-cultural celebration with performances from 35 ethnic music and dance groups, an international bazaar, exhibits, and activities for all ages. To see the schedule, go to crossroadsbellevue.com. 15600 NE 8th in Bellevue. 425-644-1111.

“String” is a world premiere musical with a mythological twist. What happens when a goddess comes to earth and falls in love and upsets the balance? Stars the ever busy Sara Porkalob. Part of Village Theatre’s 2017-2018 season. Plays March 15 – April 22, 2018 in Issaquah and April 27 – May 20 in Everett. 425-392-2202 for Issaquah and 425-257-8600 for Everett. Go to villagetheatre.org for details.

The Moisture Festival presents Libertease Cabaret with 3 nights of cabaret, circus, burlesque and more from March 29 – 31. Dancer Shanghai Pearl is part of the cast. At Broadway Performance Hall at 1625 Broadway on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. For tickets, go to moisturefestival.org.

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents the following – Mystical Arts of Tibet conclude a 5 day residency with a performance of traditional music and the creation of a mandala sand painting. The performance with multi-phonic chanting, music and dance takes place May 11, 2018 at 7:30pm. 425-275-9595.

Daisha, a classical trio composed of UW undergraduates Halie Borror on violin, Daniel Richardson on piano and Isabella Kodama on cello give a concert at Brechemin Auditorium on May 4, 2018. At 7:30pm and admission is free. On the Seattle UW campus. Go to www.music.washington.edu for details.

Kim Lusk Dance Company premieres “Made in Seattle – a Dance For Dark Horses” March 8 – 11 at Velocity Dance Center. Alexander Pham is dancer in this company. 1621 – 12th Ave. Go to velocitydance.secure.force.com for details.

Steve Aoki, Designer plays Showbox Sodo on Wed., March 14 at 8pm.

Kay Miyagi is at Barboza on March 14 at 8pm. 21 and over. Go to thebarboza.com.

Devin Sinha performs at the Tractor Tavern in Ballard. 21 and over. 8pm on March 14. Go to tractortavern.com.

The Horse in Motion presents an immersive multi-room staging of Hamlet in the historic Stimson-Green Mansion. New York City-based director Julia Sears comes to Seattle to direct and Kevin Lin and Jocelyn Maher will share the role of Hamlet. April 12 – 29, 2018. Th. – Sun. at 7:30pm. For tickets & info., go to www.thehorseinmotion.org.

Zhenni Li of the McGill School of Music in Montreal has been hailed as a classical pianist with a gorgeous tone and mesmerizing touch. On April 24, 2018 she will give a recital at Brechemin Auditorium at 7:30pm. The following day she leads a master class with UW piano students at the same location on April 25 at 4:30pm. Both events are free. Seattle UW campus in the Music Building. Go to www.music.washington.edu for details.

The Thistle Theatre uses tabletop bunraku, rod and shadow puppets to tell the story of a tiger who believes he is the fiercest in all of Korea until he mistakenly thinks that a dried persimmon is a frightening new creature. Experience the rich culture and traditions of Korea through the misadventures of the silly tiger. “Tiger And The Dried Persimmon” is staged at Sunset Hill Community Club on March 17 & 18 at 1pm and 3pm. 3003 NW 66th St. For details, call 206-524-3388 or go to www.thistletheatre.org.

Playwright Laureen Yee has a Seattle World Premiere of her play “The Great Leap” set for March 23 – April 22, 2018 at Seattle Repertory Theatre. The company shares this world premiere with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company. The plot revolves around Beijing University basketball coach Wen Chang and Manford, a young rough-around-the edges basketball talent from San Francisco’s Chinatown and how their worlds intersect. At the Leo K. Theatre. 155 Mercer St. Box Office # is 206-443-2222.

The UW faculty chamber group Frequencies welcomes special guest violinist Yura Lee in a concert entitled “Dialogues” set for May 27, 2018 at 7:30pm. Lee, the recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant will perform duos with each member of Frequency and the trio will then perform Erno Dohnanyi’s “Serenade”. At Meany Theater on the UW Seattle campus. Go to www.artsuw.org for details.

A rare opportunity to catch comedy star/actress Margaret Cho in a club setting happens March 29 – 31, 2018. MAD TV comic star Bobby Lee returns to the area for stand-up on June 7 & 9 . Both at Parlor Live Comedy on the 3rd floor of Lincoln Square at 700 Bellevue Way NE Ste. 300 in Bellevue,WA. 206-602-1441 or go to www.parlorlive.com.

Tongan Australian singer/songwriter Fatai performs on March 19, 2018. Indo Canadian singer/songwriter Kiran Ahluwalia who mixes her Indian inspired tunes with Saharan beats will share the bill with North African singer/songwriter Squad Massi on April 19, 2018. Rockers Anders Osborne and Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd fame do two shows on April 18, 2018. All concerts at The Triple Door in downtown Seattle.216 Union St. 206-838-4333 or go to thetripledoor.net.

Conductor Ludovic Morlot ends his tenure with the Seattle Symphony with a varied and stimulating series of concerts. Some highlights include noted soprano Yasko Sato who is featured in Seattle Symphony’s performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 Dec. 28 – 30, 2018. At the Taper auditorium. The annual “Celebrate Asia” concert is back on Jan. 27 at 4pm in Taper Auditorium. The theme this year is Korea. The orchestra will be led by highly touted conductor Shiyeon Sung known for finding the right balance between dynamic passion and even handed music making. Pianist Seong-Jin Chao won the Gold Medal at the Chopin International Competition and has never looked back. He will be a featured soloist. Soprano Kathleen Kim is a regular guest at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera and will grace the stage with her dulcent tones. The program consists of work by John Adams, Rachmaninov, Narong Prangcharoen, Unsuk Kim and traditional Korean folk songs. Taper Auditorium. The Silkroad Ensemble (featured in a documentary film) returns with the world premiere of Kinan Azmeh’s clarinet concerto, composer/pianist Vijay Iyer’s “city of Sand”, Edward Perez’s “Latina 6/8 Suite” and a world premiere by noted composer Chen Yi. Wed., Feb. 6 at 7:30pm in the Taper Auditorium. All concerts at Benaroya Hall in downtown Seattle. Go to seattlesymphony.org for details.

Congratulations to local dancer/choreographer Angel Alviar-Langley who received an ARC Artist Fellowship from 4Culture. Other winners include Earl Debnam, Tara Hardy and Michael Rowe. Go to 4culture.org for details.

The Broadway Center in Tacoma has the following – Best-selling new age/spiritual writer /Deepak Chopra gives a talk on April 12, 2018 at 7:30pm at Pantages Theatre.

Portland Opera’s new season includes “Faust”, “La Cenerentola”, “Rigoleto” and “Orfeo Ed Euridice”. Some of the singers in these productions include Shi Li and Helen Huang plus conductor Carolyn Kuan is also involved. Performances are at the Hampton Opera Center in Portland. 503-241-1802 is the box office number.

Bay-area based jazz drummer/composer Akira Tana was the cover story in the January 2018 issue of Jazz Journal. He was recently honored by the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts YBCA 100 List for 2017 which celebrates the innovators and thought leaders who use their platform to create cultural movement.

Bay Area-based composer/musician Mark Izu and storyteller/performer Brenda Wong Aoki keep busy. They are performing artists-in-residence at the Riverside Art Museum commissioned by RAM curator Todd Wingate to engage and develop community activities through the current exhibit entitled “Wedny Muruyama: E.O. 9066 Tag Project” They will do a story gathering workshop entitled “Milagro, Talisman & Love Stories” on March 10 at 11:30am. They will also do a site-specific performance entitled “Tales of Love & Resilence” on March 17 at 1pm. On April 29, 2018, they appear with Robert Honda on “Asian Pacific America” on NBC TV. They also have a spring performance entitled “Aunt Lily’s Flowerbook: 100 Years of Legalized Racism” on Thurs., May 24 at 7pm at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco as the closing event for CAAM Fest 2018. Go to www.firstvoice.org for details.

The Berlin Philharmonic has hired viola player Kyongmin Park. She is the first Korean to ever play in the elite ensemble. Park came in second in the 2013 ARD competition.

Film & Media

Akira Kurosawa’s late career epic “Kagemusha” is screened on Sat., March 10 at 1pm as part of member appreciation day. Edward Yang was important figure in contemporary Taiwanese cinema and his classic films are gradually being made available for distribution in new print editions. “A Brighter Summer Day” screens on March 18 & 19, 2018. The story is set between 1959 – 61 and follows jr. high students on the outskirts of Taipei which is a melting pot of remnants of Japanese colonialism, pre-civil war Taiwanese, mainland refugees and the influx of Western culture. Screening April 6 – 12, 2018 is a documentary film entitled “The China Hustle” by Jed Rothstein that reveals how China entered the US stock markets. “Home Movies – Oxhide II (Niupi er) is a documentary film by Liu Jiayin. It screens on April 14 at 4:30pm. The director films her parents as they make dumplings on a cramped table and discuss business with their daughter. The film reveals how a simple task illuminates life on a grander scale. All films screen locally at Northwest Film Forum on Capitol Hill at 1515 12th Ave. 206-329-2629.

Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “Before We Vanish” screens March 9 – 15, 2018 at Grand Illusion Cinema. Alien commandos invade earth and take possession of human bodies turning them into empty shells leaving them all but unrecognizable to their loved ones. Part ghost story, comedy, melodrama, and action/scifi all rolled into one.1403 NE 50th in the University District. 206-523-3935.

“Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie” will open March 12, 2018 nationwide, presented by Fanthom Events and 4k Media. This is a digitally remastered version of the 2004 anime box office hit inspired by the popular Yi-Gi-Oh! Trading card game, manga and TV series. In addition, a sneak peek of the first episode of the sixth series will be screened. Locally you can catch it at Pacific Place downtown, Southcenter 16 in Tukwila and Lincoln Square Cinemas in Bellevue.

“Oh Lucy!” directed by Atsuko Hirayanagi (now based in the Bay Area) and starring Shinobu Terajima, Josh Hartnett, Shioli Kutsuna and Megan Mullally was nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award in 2018. It tells the story of a single, emotionally unfulfilled woman in Tokyo stuck with a drab, meaningless life who enrolls in an unorthodox English class that changes her life. She becomes infatuated with her teacher. When he suddenly disappears with her niece for Southern California, she enlists the help of her sister and flies to Los Angles to find him. Opens on March 16. To celebrate the life and work of the late Northwest writer Ursula LeGuin, the film “Tales from Earth Sea” based on her book will be screened on March 18. Goro Miyazaki (“From Up On Poppy Hill”) and Studio Ghibli bring to life the journey of a man as he searches for the force behind a mysterious disturbance that threatens the existence of Earthsea. “Saturday Morning Cartoons” is a monthly celebration of animated films from across the globe. Coming to the series on April 28, 2018 is Studio Ghibli director Isao Takahata’s 1999 film, “My Neighbors the Yamadas”. This is a multi-generational look at the hardships and joys of a Japanese family. Both at SIFF Uptown. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N. 206-464-5830 or info@siff.net or try Go to siff.net for details.

Canadian filmmaker Mina Shun (“Double Happiness”) is back with a new film entitled “Meditation Park” that stars Sandra Oh and Chinese actress Cheng Pei Pei. The story focuses on an older immigrant woman who is at a crossroads in her marriage shen she discovers her husband’s infidelity. She embarks on a journey of mental, financial and physical emancipation. Cheng Pei Pei was a noated actress in early Shaw Brothers martial arts films in her youth and also had a part in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” No word yet on when the film will get distribution rights in the US.

“Ugly Delicious” is famed Momofuku” restaurant entrepreneur/chef David Chang’s new series on American comfort food now airing on Netflix.

Famous Bollywood actress Sridevi died after an accidental drowning in Dubai. She was a child actress and went on to star in regional films in southern India. By the 1980, she was a Bollywood star who got top billing in an industry where the heroine usually only gets a few songs and romantic scenes. In 1997, she married film producer Boney Kapoor and had two daughters. She retired to raise her two daughters only to return to films in 2012. Her older daughter, Janhvi Kapoor is slated to make her debut Bollywood film debut later this year.

The Written & Spoken Arts

Town Hall Seattle is undergoing renovation but that doesn’t mean their activities have ceased. They have just taken their events to places all over the city. Amy Chua is an expert on ethnic conflict and globalization. She will be joined by Seattle moderator/talk show host Bill Radke as she examines the span of American identity politics from left to right, and contends that we must transcend our political tribes and rediscover a new national identity. Thurs., March 8, 2018 at 7:30pm at University Lutheran Church at 1604 NE 50th St. For information on all these events,call 206-652-4255 or email info@townhallseattle.org or go to townhallseattle.org. For details on their music events, go to the “Performing Arts” category of this calendar.

Elliott Bay Book Company continues to sponsor readings in their Capitol Hill bookstore as well as co-producing events all over the city. Below you will find a partial listing of some of their events. Events are at the bookstore located at 1521 Tenth Ave. unless otherwise noted. 206-624-6600. On Friday, March 9 at 7pm, Shobha Rao (“An Unrestored Woman”) will read from her debut novel entitled “Girls Burn Brighter” (Flatiron) which looks at the lives of young women in India and America and the power of childhood bonds. Writer/editor Minal Hajratwala comes to the store on Sat., March 10 at 3pm to read from her debut book of poetry/performance texts entitled “Bountiful Instructions for Enlightenment” (The Great Indian Poetry Collective). This books brims over with lucid storytelling and playful voices. On Wed., March 21 at 7pm, the store welcomes Niti Sampat Patel, a scholar from Bombay who reads from her first novel entitled “Moon Goddess” (Loose Moose). The book traces the lives of several generations of women in India, the U.S. and Lebanon. Again at the book store on Thurs., March 22, Seattle fiction writer Richard Chiem (“You Private Person”) engages in conversation with Eastern Washington writer Bruce Holbert about his new novel entitled “Whiskey” (C McD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux). On Fri., March 23 at 7:30pm, Hugo Literary Series presents the theme of “Real Estate” with novelist Joshua Ferris, prose writer Melissa Febos, poet E.J. Koh and singer/songwriter Tomo Nakayama. This event at Fred W. Wildlife Refuge at 128 Belmont Ave. E. 21+ only. Go to www.hugohouse.org for details. Back at the store on Mon., March 26 at 7pm the journalist/scholar Himanee Gupta-Carlson asks what do non-whites, non-christians and/or non-natives mean when they call themselves American? Find out in her study of the Midwest in “Middletown and Asian America” (Univ. of Illinois). Co-presented with the Asian American Journalists Association of Seattle. On Fri.,March 30 at 7pm at WithinSodo located at 2916 Utah Ave. S., the Vietnamese Friendship Association’s Annual Gala’s special guest is best-selling author, artist and former public school teacher Thi Bui. Bui will talk about her graphic novel based on her family history entitled “The Best We Could Do” (Abrams). Co-sponsored by Raised Donuts, Young Tea, Abrams Books and Elliott Bay Book Company. Tickets at https://www.facebook.com/events/989771001179660/.

The University Book Store sponsors or co-sponsors a reading series at their location on University Ave. as well as other sites throughout the city. Below are some upcoming events – Jamie Ford, noted author will read from his latest novel entitled “Love And Other Consolation Prizes” at the following venues. He reads at 12:30pm on Wed., March 7 at Bellevue College. Go to bellevuecollege.edu for details. He reads on Thurs., March 8 at 7pm. Carco Theatre Renton at 1717 Maple Valley Highway. Presented by King County Library System Foundation. For more information, go to www.ubookstore.com or call 206-634-3400. And finally he reads on Fri., March 9 at 6:30pm at Edmonds Library Plaza Room at 650 Mains St. in Edmonds. Go to sno-isle.libnet.info for details.

Roseann Lake talks about her book entitled “Leftover in China” (Norton) about the growing number of younger women in that country who are thinking twice about getting married. March 16 at 7pm. On April 14, Mohsin Hamid reads from his novel about illegal immigrants entitled “ExitWest” at 7pm. Advance tickets required for this event. All readings at Third Place Books in Seward Park at 5041 Wilson Ave. S. 206-471-2200.

There will be a book launch party for “An American Picture Bride” by Toy Kay with Janine Gates. The book is a memoir by Kay of Olympia who at a young age entered into an arranged marriage with Bill Kay, owner of Kay’s Restaurant in Olympia and how her life changed as she became involved in the community. March 11 at 1pm at The Firs located at 426 Lilly Road NE in Olympia. 360-464-1301.

The UW Alumni Association presents their “Public Lectures – Spring 2018” series. Some selected titles include the following – On May 2 at 7:30pm in Kane Hall 120 on the Seattle UW campus, hear UW Psychology Professor Sheri Mizumori and Michael Yassa, Professor of Neuroscience at UC Irvine address the topic of “New Directions in Our Understanding of Aging and Memory”. On May 9 at 7:30pm in Kane Hall 130 on the Seattle UW campus, hear Yuichi Shoda, Professor of Psychology at UW and David Laibson, Chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard address the topic of “Taking the Self out of Self-Control”. On May 8 at 6:30pm at Kane Hall 225 on the UW campus, hear Professor Ronald Egan, Confucius Institute Professor of Sinology at Stanford University address the topic of Chinese poetry and Song dynastic aesthetics & poetry as part of the 2018 Andrew L. Markus Memorial Lecture under the department of Asian Languages & Literature. On March 22 at 7pm at KEXP Studios at 472 1st Ave. N. in Seattle catch “Short Talks: Art” in which four people in the arts give their personal perspectives on how art can create opportunities for dialogue, authentic representation and social disruption. Includes Randy Ford – Creative, Priya Frank – Connector, Jaebediah S. Gardner – Cultivator and Martin Sepulveda – Collaborator. Susan Harewood, Director of the Master of Arts Program in Cultural Studies at UW Bothell will moderate. Ticket price will include appetizers and drinks. To register or to get more information on the complete series, call 206-543-0540 or go to uwalum.com/lectures.

On Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:30pm, Seattle poet Shin Yu Pai starts her Town Hall Seattle Neighborhood Residency by hosting poet and Zen Roshi Peter Levitt who will give a poetry reading and speak on “Creativity and the Sacred in the Everyday”. Phinney Neighborhood Association Main Hall. 6632 Phinney Ave. N. 206-783-2244 or go to https:www.phinneycenter.org/.

Town Hall Seattle and Seattle Department of Neighborhoods present “In Residence-How the Body Holds Its Stories with Neve Mazique, Nic Masangkay and Jordan Alam” in which these local artists join Inside/Out Neighborhood Resident Jordan Alam for poetry, music and prose expressing how personal experiences inhabit our bodies. Free.Sat., March 31 at 7:30pm Rainier Arts Center at 3515 South Alaska St.

Town Hall Seattle and Seattle Department of neighborhoods present “In Residence-Telling the Stories of the Body: A Writing Workshop with Inside/Out Resident Jordan Alam” in which Inside/Out Resident and doula Jordan Alam, Black disabled punk femme body artist Neve Mazique and Filipino queer and trans poet and musician Nic Masangkay join together in a writing workshop to help you tease out your own stories of the body. Monday, April 2 at 7pm. Free. Hillman City Collaboratory at 5623 Rainier Ave. S.

Open Books is a Seattle treasure and one of the few bookstores in the country that specialize in poetry. Their events calendar is chock full of workshops, poetry discussions and poetry readings the year around. They have the following readings scheduled. Friends/poets Tess Gallagher and Lawrence Matsuda read together on March 23, 2018 at 7pm. Poets Amy Glynn and Garrett Hongo read together on April 6, 2018 at 7pm. In Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood at 2414 N. 45th St. 206-633-0811 or try openpoetrybooks.com.

Seattle Arts & Lectures continues to bring their wonderful program of readings to Seattle. On May 4 on Friday, at 7:30pm their “Sherman Alexie Loves” Series brings two New York Times bestselling young adult authors to town. Jenny Han and Nicola Yoon engage in conversation with Martha Brockenbrough at Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall. On May 7 at 7:30pm, scholar/fiction writer Viet Thanh Nguyen, author of “The Sympathizer”, “Nothing Ever Dies”, “The Refugees” and winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for fiction comes to Seattle to read. At S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium at Benaroya Hall. Noted poet Aimee reads from her new book entitled “Oceanic” (Copper Canyon Press) on Monday,May 21 at 7:30pm at McCaw Hall – Nesholm Family Lecture Hall. 206-6212230 or go to sal@lectures.org for details.

On March 17, 2009, American journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling were apprehended by North Korean soldiers while filming a documentary about North Korean defectors along the China-North Korea border and charged with illegal entry for crossing into North Korea. They were sentenced to 12 years hard labor in a prison camp. Lisa Ling, Laura’s sister who was a special correspondent on The Oprah Winfrey Show and CNN worked tirelessly to publicize the women’s ordeal. Finally in August, 2009, former President Bill Clinton was sent to Pyongyang as a special envoy and secured their release. The sisters are co-authors of “Somewhere Inside – One Sister’s Captivity in North Korea and The Other’s Fight to Bring Her Home”. In light of the current situation between North Korea and the U.S., Laura Ling’s Seattle appearance should bring an insightful perspective on the situation when she speaks on Mon., May 7, 2018 at 7:30pm as part of the “Live At McCaw Hall – Unique Lives” speaker’s series. At Seattle Center. Call 1-844-827-8118 or visit uniquelives.com for details.

In 2011, photojournalist David Guttenfelder helped Associated Press open a news bureau in North Korea. He will talk about that and his coverage of Fidel Castro’s funeral as part of “National Geographic Live – A Rare Look: North Korea to Cuba.” May 13 – 15, 2018 in Taper Auditorium . Seattle Symphony’s Benaroya Hall downtown. Go to seattlesymphony.org for details.

On Tues., May 29 at 7pm, catch “Tech Tales: Engineering Family Storytelling”, a workshop with UW Professor Carrie Tzou, Megan Bang and Philip Bell in which they talk about how parents and children can interweave their personal histories and stories with robotics and coding. Haynes’ Hall at McMenamins Anderson School 18607 Bothell Way NE in Bothell. Go to mcmenamins.com/history for details.

Yoon Ha Lee is an American science fiction/fantasy writer most known for his “Machineries of Empire” space opera novels and his short fiction. His first novel “Ninefox Gambit” received the 2017 Locus Award for Best First Novel. He will be in Seattle for a Clarion West workshop in July. The latest installment of his series will be out at the same time. He will appear for a presentation at the Wing Luke Museum at that time as well. 206-623-5124. To find out about the workshop, try info@clarionwest.org.

One finds it hard to keep up with the steady stream of new titles coming out even in the limited categories of works by or about Asian Americans and new titles on Asia but here’s a recent sampling. Please contact me if anyone is interested in reviewing any of the below titles for the International Examiner. Thanks! –

Edgar Award-winning author Naomi Hirahara concludes her popular Mas Arai detective series with “Hiroshima Boy” (Prospect Park Books). This one has her hero returning to the place of his birth to bring back the ashes of his best friend to a sister. Soon enough, he finds himself embroiled in the mysterious death of a teenage boy on an island off the coast of Hiroshima.

“The Chinese Kitchen Garden – Growing Techniques and Family Recipes From a Classic Cuisine” (Timber Press) by Wendy Kiang-Spray tells her family story through the lens of gardening, cooking and what each season brings.

“The Chinese Emperor’s New Cloths” (Abrams) by Ying Chang Compestine and illustrated by David Roberts re-tells the Hans Christian Anderson tale of a boy emperor taken advantage of by corrupt ministers. In this story, can this boy outsmart his enemies and save his country?

Ruby Lal retells the fascinating story of a Muslim woman who ruled an empire in “Empress- The Astonishing Reign of Nur Jahan” (W.W. Norton). She receives her due in this deeply researched, evocative biography that opens up the window to a hidden history.

“Eye Level” (Graywolf) is Jenny Xie’s debut book of poetry. The apt title brings us a poet with a sensitive eye that surveys the world in intimate detail as it and the observer continually change. Winner of the Walt Whitman Award of the Academy of American Poets.

“American Panda” (Simon & Schuster) is the debut young adult novel by Gloria Chao. It tells the story of Mei Lu whose life seems planned out until in college, she sees things change. Forced to confront the secrets around her, she learns powerful lessons about family, love and staying true to yourself.

“Verax – The True History of Whistle Blowers, Drone Warfare and Mass Surveillance” (Metropolitan) is a graphic novel by Pratap Chatterjee and Khalil that links the US government’s reliance on inaccurate electronic surveillance and the dangers it poses to ordinary citizens.

“The Art of Resistance – Paintings by Candlelight in Mao’s China” (UW Press) by Shelly Drake Hawks takes a look at those artists who pursued independence during a time of severe political repression. Forbidden to paint, they persisted in painting secretly by candlelight.

Using simple text and clear line drawing, Japanese children’s book author/artist Taro Gomi takes children on a magical journey in “Little Truck” (Chronicle).

“The Heart Is A Shifting Sea – Love And Marriage In Mumbai” (Harper Press) by Elizabeth Flock looks at life in India through the ritual of marriage. Flock examines three middle class marriages and how they play out over a decade.

Gavin Aung Thai showed his graphic illustration skills in the New York Times. Now he turns them to two of his own graphic novel-style books for kids. In “Zen Pencils – Inspirational Quotes For Kids (both titles on Andrews McMeel), he takes philosophical quotes by influential figures and matches them with his creative illustrations. In “Zen Pencils – Creative Struggle: Illustrated Advice from Masters of Creativity”, he does a mash-up of cleaver cartoons and inspirational stories that features creative geniuses from history.

“Oceanic” (Copper Canyon Press) is a fourth collection of poetry by noted poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil. In it are poems of love to the earth and its inhabitants from the grief of the elephant to the icy eyes of a scallop. She comes to Seattle under the auspices of Seattle Arts & Lectures to give a talk on May 21 at 7:30pm at McCaw Hall. 206-621-2230 or try sal@lectures.org.

“Adventures in Starry Kitchen” (Harper One) by Nguyen Tran. When an unemployed couple start an illegal restaurant out of their North Hollywood apartment, celebrity chefs and food writers beat a path to their door. But so does the city health inspector. Interesting stories and recipes fill this book that tells the true story of an underground restaurant that turns legit and becomes an established culinary landmark in the city of angels.

“Moon Brow” (Restless Books) by Shahriar Mandanipour is a stunning novel of love and war, steeped in Persian folklore and contemporary Middle East history.

“Oceanic” (Copper Canyon Press) by Aimee Nezhukumatathil is the poet’s fourth collection and in it she sings a sensuous love song for the earth and its inhabitants. Catch this poet reading in Seattle from this book later this year. (see elsewhere in this calendar for details).

“Ghosts of The Tsunami – Death And Life in Japan’s Disaster Zone” (Farrar Straus & Giroux) by Richard Lloyd Parry is the definitive account of what happened, why and how it felt when this catastrophe hit Japan. He examines the social and political ramifications of this post-disaster landscape and the impact upon its people.

“How To American – An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents” (Da Capo) is by Jimmy O. Yang, stand-up comic and actor in the HBO series “Silicon Valley”. This is his memoir of growing up as a Chinese immigrant who pursued a Hollywood career against the wishes of his parents.

“Confucius – Great Teacher of China” (Shen’s Books) is the latest picture book by noted children’s book author/illustrator Demi. It chronicles the life of this philosopher whose teachings shaped the beliefs of a whole nation.

“Arranging Marriage – Conjugal Agency in The South Asian Diaspora” (Minnesota) by Marian Aguiar looks at the tradition of arranged marriage historically and geographically and shows how it’s changed over time and according to place.

“How Do I Look?” (Metatron) by Chinese Canadian poet Sennah Yee is a poetry that encompasses whole words in just a few sentences.

“Postcolonial Biology: Psyche And Flesh After Empire” (Minnesota) by Deepika Bahri looks at how minds and bodies have been shaped by colonial contact and the impact of colonialism on the colonized body.

“Jottings Under Lamplight” (Harvard) by Lu Xun is an anthology of essays by this seminal contemporary Chinese writer as edited by Eileen J. Cheng and Kirk A. Denton. It shows his versatility of prose forms and his brilliance as a cultural critic. Includes sixty-two essays, twenty of which are translated for the first time.

“Salvage” (Triquaterly/Northwestern University Press) by Cynthia Dewi Oka is a new book of poems by this poet originally from Bali. Her immigrant experience allows her to craft poems that defy history’s dislocation and gives us revealing images of power and elegance.

“Draw The Line” (Roaring Brook) by Kathryn Otoshi. This acclaimed author/illustrator pairs black and white illustrations with splashes of lcolor to create a powerful, multi-layered statement about friendship, boundaries and healing after conflict. Without a line of dialogue, the author provides important life lessons to children.

“Under The Skin” (Hatje Cantz) by Chiharu Shiota is the first retrospective exhibition catalogue of this internationally known Japanese installation artist based in Berlin who received world recognition for her 2015 work at the Venice Biennale. To enter her work is to enter another world instantly recognizable yet startlingly strange.

“Confessions” (Mulholland Books) by Kanae Minato is a debut crime novel which was a best-seller in Japan where it won several literary awards and was adapted into an Oscar short-listed film. When a teacher resigns in the wake of a tragedy, she delivers a final lecture that sets the school, the teacher and her students into a whirlwind of punishment, revenge and tragic love.

“The Illustrated Wok” edited by The Cleaver Quarterly is a collection of hand-illustrated Chinese recipes from the “next-generation” of chefs who are rethinking Chinese food to serve the needs of 21st century diners. Go to thecleaverquarterly.bigcartel.com for details.

“Go In Clean, Come Out Dirty” (Rabbit Fool Press) by Kevin Minh Allen is a second book of poetry by this former Seattle-based poet now on the East Coast. This book is a philosophical exploration of the internal and external halves that comprise our self-identity. This American adoptee poet peers into the legacy of war and resettlement with a sharp and sensitive lens.

News/Opportunities

Seattle artist Megumi Shauna Arai is working on an installation entitled “Unnamed Lake” for a group show opening at the Wing in June 2018. She needs volunteers to participate. If interested, go to https://unnamedlake.com/ for details.

Friends of Asian Art Association is an all-volunteer organization that connects its members and the community to educations, cultural and social events tied to Asia and its diverse art forms and culture. Enjoy year-round activities and meet new friends who share similar interests by becoming a member. All are welcome to the activities but members get special discounts and perks. Some upcoming program events include the following –Go to FriendsOfAsianArt.org or call (206) 522-5438 for details on all these events.

Artist Trust offers workshops state-wide and webinar workshops on topics of interest to artists of all genres such as assistance on how to apply for an Artist Trust Fellowship, a Twining Humber Award, resources on how to get to know local arts organizations, cultivating professional relationships, organizing your resume and much more. Artist Trust can be found at 1835 – 12th Ave. in Seattle’s Capitol Hill or go to artisttrust.org for more details.

The Robert Chinn Foundation announced four new inductees for their 2018 Class into their Asian Hall Fame. Kourtney Kang, writer/producer of “Fresh Off The Boat”, Kevin Kan, best-selling author of “Crazy Rich Asians” (soon to be a movie) Melissa Lee, host of CNBC’s “Fast Money” and Roy Yamaguchi, chef/founder of Roy’s. The four will be inducted at a ceremony on May 5, 2018 at Fairmont Olympic Hotel.

“American Muslims: An Anthology of Contemporary Writing” as edited by Kazim Ali will be published by Red Hen Press. Send poetry (5 – 10 poems) or prose (no more than 3,000 words) to Kazim Ali at anthology@redhen.org no later than Sept. 15, 2018.