Nuclear trauma still fresh for Seattle’s Marshallese community on 64th anniversary of Bikini Atoll tests Timothy Kenney

The roughly 100 people gathered in the Burke Museum auditorium fell into a stunned silence as the movie projector went dark and the lights flickered on. For some in the room, this was the first time they had ever seen the devastating legacy of the Castle Bravo nuclear test on Bikini Atoll, but for most, March 1 was a solemn reminder of the irreparable harm the Marshallese community suffered at the hands of the United States Navy.

In 1954, the Navy dropped the largest nuclear bomb ever detonated on land in Bikini Atoll, one of the Marshall Islands in the southeast Pacific, an explosion 1,000 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. This was just the peak of U.S. nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands that lasted between 1946 and 1962, turning some of the islands and atolls into one of the most radioactive places on earth.

People living on Bikini Atoll were relocated before the tests to a nearby island, being led to believe by U.S. officers that they could return home shortly after the tests. One government video from just before the test said, “They are a nomadic group and are well pleased that the yanks are going to add some variety to their lives.” Many of these people never made it back to Bikini Atoll and those who did were unknowingly exposed to fatally high levels of radiation.

But the anniversary event was also a source of hope, with organizers honoring five Marshallese advocates for their work in Olympia to increase healthcare benefits for Pacific Islanders affected by the nuclear legacy of these tests. In response to their organizing, the Washington Legislature recently passed bill that would provide healthcare benefits for Marshallese residents living in Washington.

Marshallese citizens in the U.S. aren’t eligible for public healthcare programs, so this bill would allow people from countries belonging to the Compact of Free Association (COFA) to receive health insurance. For COFA citizens legally living in Washington at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level, the Health Care Authority will cover all premiums and out-of-pocket costs. The bill is currently on Governor Jay Inslee’s desk and is expected to be signed into law.

“These are not helpless victims,” said Holly Barker, a UW anthropology lecturer and advocate for Marshallese rights. “These women are fighting for healthcare and their rights down in Olympia.”

According to The Spokesman-Review, Sen. Bob Hasegawa called the radioactive exposure “one of the most egregious examples of where we really need to step up,” adding that Washington has a moral obligation to this community, who were used as “human guinea pigs.”

One of the award presenters, Malaelupe Samifua, is a U.S.-born Pacific Islander who worked in the Marshall Islands teaching high school. He believes that American schools try to suppress the real story of Bikini Atoll by only focusing on the bomb testing and none of the deadly consequences.

“The U.S. government definitely has something to do with that,” Samifua said. “There’s a silencing of this narrative and it’s wrong, especially since the U.S. benefited from it so much.”

The most deadly consequences of the Bravo bomb didn’t happen on Bikini Atoll, they occured on the nearby Rongelap Atoll when a cloud of radioactive fallout from the bomb washed over the island. Over 300 people lived there at the time, including Tarkilañ Hilai who spoke at the Burke anniversary event. U.S. officials said the exposure was an accident, blaming an incorrect forecast of wind direction, but a recent investigation into declassified government records shows officers may have known Rongelap was in the fallout zone.

“This is an injustice that hasn’t been answered for,” one UW student said during a group discussion following the film Nuclear Savage by Adam Horowitz. “People don’t care, it just makes me so angry.”

In what is now referred to as Project 4.1, the U.S. conducted extensive medical evaluation of Marshallese people exposed to radiation to gather biological information on how best to treat patients in the event of a nuclear war. The U.S. Navy waited two full days before evacuating the Rongelap community after the Bravo Bomb detonated, during which time men, women, and children were exposed to dangerously high levels of radiation.

It is unknown if the U.S. government intentionally exposed the Rongelap community to radiation – they continue to deny it and call the exposure an accident – but declassified records show the Marshallese suffered greatly from the exposure. The community still has much higher rates of cancer, women on the island experienced miscarriages, and children were born with disabilities much more often.

Even 64 years later, the physical and emotional wounds of nuclear fallout are still fresh for Seattle’s Marshallese and Pacific Islander community. Many could barely speak after the film ended, burying their heads into each other’s shoulders. But this event showed the resilience of this community and their incredible capacity to overcome.

“I have the highest respect for Marshallese women,” one UW student said. “They have the strength to forgive.”