Position Available: Cantonese-speaking Administrative Specialist with ACRS

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) – a nonprofit providing multilingual and multicultural services for Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and other underserved communities – is seeking a Cantonese-speaking Administrative Specialist II. This is a regular, full-time position that is responsible for performing a wide range of administrative and office support activities. Their work will facilitate efficient operation of the organization, and to provide customer support to agency staff, clients, and visitors.

The successful applicant will have the ability to speak, read, and write in English and Cantonese. Knowledge of AAPI cultures is also helpful. ACRS offers generous benefits, including medical, dental, and life/accident/long-term disability insurance; vacation/sick/holiday pay; 403(b) and pension plans.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.