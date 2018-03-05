← Previous Post

Position Available: Grants Development Manager and Writer at Seattle Jobs Initiative

Seattle Jobs Initiative (SJI) is a non-profit organization that creates opportunities for people to support themselves and their families through living-wage careers. All of SJI’s work is designed to eliminate barriers to good paying, long-term work. SJI creatively aligns support services – including housing, childcare, transportation and counseling – with job skills training and job placement assistance.

SJI is seeking a Grants Development Manager and Writer to develop relationships with potential grantors; write, prepare, and manage proposals for grants in accordance with federal and state policies; prepare contract proposals; provide guidelines of writing proposals; and contribute to grant compliance and reporting.

