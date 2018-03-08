Position Available: Staff Accountant for Cascade Public Media The International Examiner

Cascade Public Media, which operates KCTS 9, is searching for an experienced Staff Accountant. This position provides stewardship of Cascade Public Media’s financial resources through finance and budgeting to reach more people, build a great organization and inspire a smarter world.

The Staff Accountant is responsible for a range of accounting tasks, including but not limited to: preparing reports, maintaining financial records, overseeing service contracts, drafting grant and service invoices, monitoring grant-related receivables, reviewing and tracking proper authorization for project-related expenses. The Staff Accountant works collaboratively with the Controller, Accounting Manager, Finance and Budget Manager, Cash Manager, and other staff. In addition, the Staff Accountant acts as the SharePoint Administrator for the Administrative Team, assists with budget process research, and provides variance analysis for operating budgets to highlight areas of concern.

To learn more about this position, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.